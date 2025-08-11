How Julia Child Used Her Love Of Dry Martinis To Make Salad Tastier

Julia Child knew how to work a room, and a salad bowl. Her favorite vinaigrette, a staple of both her cookbooks and TV episodes, doesn't necessarily require fancy ingredients or fussy technique, because it's based on an easy-to-deal-with-and-remember ratio borrowed from the cocktail hour. Where many dressing recipes demand exacting spoons and measuring cups, Julia said: "Think martini." Her version of vinaigrette, introduced in 1968 on "The French Chef," calls for one part vinegar to five parts oil, a dry, "upside down" martini mix that's gentler than the usual 1:3 standard, and far less likely to overpower your greens. She explained that the usual ratio was too harshly acidic, so her method lets the delicate vegetal flavors shine rather than picking a fight with the main course.

So you can go ahead and forget the measuring cup and reach for a shot glass to measure if you want to keep things on theme. Pour your vinegar from the shot glass into a bowl, add a spoonful of Dijon mustard, a generous pinch of salt, and then measure and slowly drizzle in the oil, whisking as you go. If you're feeling showy, you can even swirl a crushed garlic clove around the bowl first, bartender style, to perfume the mix. The result is a balanced dressing that works every time, without a trace of sourness or intimidation.