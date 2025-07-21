The Correlation Between Cocktails And Vinaigrettes, According To Bobby Flay
In a culinary comparison we did not see coming, celebrity chef Bobby Flay once likened vinaigrette to cocktails. "You should think of your drink like a vinaigrette," he told Bon Appetit. Before you start wondering how one might go about sipping a herby lemon vinaigrette or pouring a dirty martini over your dinner, Flay clarifies that this unexpected correlation refers to how you make drinks.
Flay admits that he isn't a fan of overly sweet cocktails and explains that quality, well-made drinks should be well balanced in terms of flavors used to craft the drink. Professional bartenders and mixologists understand that the best drink recipes offer a palatable blend of sweet and tart flavors that are easy to sip. Like a perfectly balanced margarita or Flay's favorite cocktail the negroni sbagliato, cocktails that are expertly balanced with the right ration of sweet to tart won't swerve into the overly saccharine category and certainly aren't a chore to finish.
Making balanced cocktails that you can't get enough of
Whether you're stationed behind the bar at your next house party or find yourself throwing ingredients into a bowl to put together a salad dressing like the go-to vinaigrette Julia Child loved, keep Flay's scientific approach in mind. Strive to find a complementary blend of flavors, like the seasonings, oil, and vinegars used to make a basic salad dressing. Consider the profiles of the alcohols and mixers you dump into your cocktail shaker with ice and adjust the ratios accordingly.
If you're not sure where to begin, mix bourbon, Pepsi Peach, and fresh ginger for an easy summer cocktail that Flay approves of, or try Flay's take on the classic greyhound by including an allspice ginger simple syrup into your vodka or gin-based grapefruit and lime drink. For larger parties, batch make Flay's watermelon tequila punch for guests to help themselves. The flavorful mix of tequila, Cointreau, grapefruit and lime juices are enhanced with watermelon juice and mint leaves to offer a refreshing drink that delivers just the right amount of sweetness. Measuring out portions of ingredients before serving mixed drinks to your guests can ensure each cocktail is evenly blended, delicious, and celebrity chef-approved.