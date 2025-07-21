The Correlation Between Cocktails And Vinaigrettes, According To Bobby Flay

In a culinary comparison we did not see coming, celebrity chef Bobby Flay once likened vinaigrette to cocktails. "You should think of your drink like a vinaigrette," he told Bon Appetit. Before you start wondering how one might go about sipping a herby lemon vinaigrette or pouring a dirty martini over your dinner, Flay clarifies that this unexpected correlation refers to how you make drinks.

Flay admits that he isn't a fan of overly sweet cocktails and explains that quality, well-made drinks should be well balanced in terms of flavors used to craft the drink. Professional bartenders and mixologists understand that the best drink recipes offer a palatable blend of sweet and tart flavors that are easy to sip. Like a perfectly balanced margarita or Flay's favorite cocktail the negroni sbagliato, cocktails that are expertly balanced with the right ration of sweet to tart won't swerve into the overly saccharine category and certainly aren't a chore to finish.