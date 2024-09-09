A Dirty Martini Inspired Dressing Is The Salty, Savory Bite Your Salads Need

Whether you're a ranch devotee, fan of French, or are partial to raspberry vinaigrette, continually opting for the same salad dressing can grow tiring. The solution? Switch things up and toss lettuce with a "dirty" dressing. Using the dirty martini as a blueprint, let the savory, salt-kissed flavors of the classic cocktail be your inspiration in the pursuit to create a flashier and, more importantly, better tasting salad dressing.

A riff on a classic vinaigrette, dirty martini dressing borrows elements of its boozy namesake — namely, a generous pour of olive brine and a splash of liquor — to craft something that's deliciously different. Capable of revamping even the dullest of salads, the punchy ingredients give salad dressing an abundance of complexity. In fact, they even work to balance flavor when properly integrated into recipes.

When it comes to incorporating olive brine, a dash can be whisked into any basic vinaigrette. That said, it can also act as the dressing's main source of acidity. Along with delivering a sour tang, however, olive brine mirrors its role in a dirty martini by imparting similar traces of umami, salinity, and decadence to the dressing. As for the alcoholic addition, a modest serving of gin (or vodka!) instead works to give the dressing a pleasantly unexpected kick that can offset richness and, once again, recall the iconic flavor of a martini.