Impress All Your Party Guests With This Simple, Sweet, And Savory Appetizer
The next time you're looking for an appetizer that's as elegant as it is easy, consider pairing maple syrup with toast and Brie. This trio creates a perfect balance of rich creaminess and caramelized sweetness that's a real charmer. It's so easy, too.
There are two delicious paths to take here: a French toast–inspired version or a simpler maple-butter glaze. For the first approach, slice a baguette-type loaf into bite-sized rounds about an inch thick, or cut another white bread into small triangles or cubes. Dip them in a lightly sweetened egg wash, then fry them in butter until golden. This yields a soft, slightly custardy center with a crisp, sweet edge. As they sizzle, drizzle in maple syrup and butter with a pinch of salt. Working in batches, toss the bread pieces in the glossy glaze.
For a shortcut, skip the egg wash entirely and simply simmer the bread pieces in a pan of bubbling butter and maple syrup until caramelized (about three minutes), turning the pieces often so they don't burn. Top each one with a slice of good-quality Brie cheese, letting the warmth of the toast soften the cheese, or thread glazed bread cubes and Brie onto skewers for a cocktail-friendly bite. To make this extra special, sprinkle a dusting of sugar over the Brie and briefly blowtorch this, because this is a cheese that deserves a sweet crème brûlée crust. There are so many possibilities for fruity and nutty toppings, too. Apples, pears, and raspberries love Brie, as wells as pecans, walnuts, and cashews. For a gluten-free twist, skip the bread entirely and pair Brie with shards of crunchy maple cashew brittle.
Save the maple glaze for a showstopping presentation
After preparing the toasts, don't toss out that maple glaze — it's the secret to a stunning centerpiece. Place a whole round of Brie into the skillet with the leftover glaze, and let it bubble up around the cheese. Using maple is hands-down one of the yummiest ways to caramelize sugar. Serve it straight from the skillet or carefully transfer the Brie to a serving plate and pour the hot glaze over the top. Arrange maple toasts around it for dipping, or switch things up with slices of crusty French baguette or your favorite crackers — anything sturdy enough to scoop up molten, maple-glazed Brie will work. In a perfect world, this would be served at every brunch until the end of time.
While Brie is the classic choice, other types of cheese shine with maple toasts, too. Sharp cheddar brings a tangy bite that balances the sweetness beautifully. For a playful twist, top each maple toast with a slice of cheddar and a crispy frozen chicken nugget — oh, and a slice of jarred or pickled jalapeños. The sharp, melty cheese and the heat contrast wonderfully with the maple glaze and the crunchy fried chicken, making this a fun, crowd-pleasing bite. Whipped ricotta is also a gorgeous vehicle for maple anything. If you have homemade or leftover sandwich bread, brown the butter before adding the maple syrup to deepen the flavor. Once toasted, spread whipped ricotta on top, dust with cinnamon, and finish it with figs, pears, or berries.