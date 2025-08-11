Impress All Your Party Guests With This Simple, Sweet, And Savory Appetizer

The next time you're looking for an appetizer that's as elegant as it is easy, consider pairing maple syrup with toast and Brie. This trio creates a perfect balance of rich creaminess and caramelized sweetness that's a real charmer. It's so easy, too.

There are two delicious paths to take here: a French toast–inspired version or a simpler maple-butter glaze. For the first approach, slice a baguette-type loaf into bite-sized rounds about an inch thick, or cut another white bread into small triangles or cubes. Dip them in a lightly sweetened egg wash, then fry them in butter until golden. This yields a soft, slightly custardy center with a crisp, sweet edge. As they sizzle, drizzle in maple syrup and butter with a pinch of salt. Working in batches, toss the bread pieces in the glossy glaze.

For a shortcut, skip the egg wash entirely and simply simmer the bread pieces in a pan of bubbling butter and maple syrup until caramelized (about three minutes), turning the pieces often so they don't burn. Top each one with a slice of good-quality Brie cheese, letting the warmth of the toast soften the cheese, or thread glazed bread cubes and Brie onto skewers for a cocktail-friendly bite. To make this extra special, sprinkle a dusting of sugar over the Brie and briefly blowtorch this, because this is a cheese that deserves a sweet crème brûlée crust. There are so many possibilities for fruity and nutty toppings, too. Apples, pears, and raspberries love Brie, as wells as pecans, walnuts, and cashews. For a gluten-free twist, skip the bread entirely and pair Brie with shards of crunchy maple cashew brittle.