The One Brand To Look Out For When Buying Brie Cheese
Bake it up all warm and gooey or throw it on a wooden cutting board with other snackable delights – whichever way you serve brie it is always a delicious treat to add into your culinary rotation. Typically made from cow's milk (though you might also see goat's milk brie), a good brie will have a mellow earthy, nutty flavor and a creamy — almost runny — interior encased in a firmer rind with a slightly tangy kick. Anyone who has gone to their local grocery store to put together a charcuterie board will attest there can be an overwhelming number of brie options to choose from. We sent one of our dedicated taste testers on a mission to sample 9 brie cheeses available at the grocery store to find a clear winner once and for all.
We evaluated these soft-ripened cheeses on taste — obviously — but we also took creamy texture and flavor complexity into account. While all of the brie sampled performed very well, there was one that stood out against the rest: Le Fromager from Fromager d'Affinois. We chose this particular cheese as our favorite because it delivered a more complex flavor profile than the others. One surefire way to test whether a brie is worth your time (and tastebuds) is by tasting the rind. Eating the rind is a matter of preference, but if your cheese is at the right temperature and it hasn't gone bad, the rind should have a pleasant, mushroomy quality to it, which this one definitely does. The cheese is also wonderfully creamy thanks to the addition of heavy cream in the ingredients.
A detailed dive into Fromager d'Affinois Le Fromager
Even though we categorized Fromager d'Affinois Le Fromager in the brie category, this cheese is not technically considered a brie. Though the company that makes it — Fromager d'Affinois — deems it "similar in appearance to a brie," as well as refering to it as "the ultimate crowd pleaser," the biggest difference between Le Fromager and a traditional brie is the flavor. Le Fromager boasts a milder, yet still complex, flavor profile than your typical brie.
Because of its gentle flavors, Le Fromager is considered a good party cheese with broad appeal. Its party platter reputation is only boosted by the fact that the Fromager d'Affinois site recommends this cheese be paired with a bubbly effervescent drink like Champagne. Who are we to argue? When it comes to food pairings, this soft-ripened cheese does well with fruitier ingredients that play against its subtle, buttery flavors; figs, apples, or nuts like cashews and walnuts go especially well with this cheese.
Made from milk produced by mountain-raised cattle in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region of France, Le Fromager will run you anywhere from $24 a pound from a specialist supplier up to $36 a pound — which is about a whole round of cheese — when sourced on Amazon. However, if you're just buying a wedge for your grazing table you're likely to spend less than $10 at Whole Foods. Considering this is an authentic French cheese that uses an ultrafiltration technique which increases the nutritional value, this is a pretty great bang for your buck.