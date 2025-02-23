The One Brand To Look Out For When Buying Brie Cheese

Bake it up all warm and gooey or throw it on a wooden cutting board with other snackable delights – whichever way you serve brie it is always a delicious treat to add into your culinary rotation. Typically made from cow's milk (though you might also see goat's milk brie), a good brie will have a mellow earthy, nutty flavor and a creamy — almost runny — interior encased in a firmer rind with a slightly tangy kick. Anyone who has gone to their local grocery store to put together a charcuterie board will attest there can be an overwhelming number of brie options to choose from. We sent one of our dedicated taste testers on a mission to sample 9 brie cheeses available at the grocery store to find a clear winner once and for all.

We evaluated these soft-ripened cheeses on taste — obviously — but we also took creamy texture and flavor complexity into account. While all of the brie sampled performed very well, there was one that stood out against the rest: Le Fromager from Fromager d'Affinois. We chose this particular cheese as our favorite because it delivered a more complex flavor profile than the others. One surefire way to test whether a brie is worth your time (and tastebuds) is by tasting the rind. Eating the rind is a matter of preference, but if your cheese is at the right temperature and it hasn't gone bad, the rind should have a pleasant, mushroomy quality to it, which this one definitely does. The cheese is also wonderfully creamy thanks to the addition of heavy cream in the ingredients.

