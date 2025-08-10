Here's How Many Seeds Are In A Single Pomegranate

Pomegranates might be pricey, but you aren't just paying for the fruit. You're also paying for centuries of romance, spirituality, and roughly 600 to 1,000 edible seeds — though some might clock in closer to the 400 seed mark. Each individual seed is surrounded by fleshy kernels called arils, and one medium-sized pomegranate packs about one cup's worth.

Loaded into each tiny aril are heaps of nutrients, symbolism, and ancient medicine. Pomegranate seeds are packed with antioxidants, anti-inflammatories, fiber, and vitamin E. But they're also famously linked to the Greek mythological tale of Persephone and Hades, the seven Shivat Haminim in Judaism, and they might have been the Biblical "forbidden fruit." Others, however, propose that the forbidden fruit, and the oldest fruit in the world, was a citron.

The name "pomegranate" roughly translates to the Latin word for "seeded apple." To liberate those tasty seeds from their pithy "apple," cut the whole pomegranate into six sections, then wiggle the arils out of each small section using your fingers.