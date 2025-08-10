Here's How Many Seeds Are In A Single Pomegranate
Pomegranates might be pricey, but you aren't just paying for the fruit. You're also paying for centuries of romance, spirituality, and roughly 600 to 1,000 edible seeds — though some might clock in closer to the 400 seed mark. Each individual seed is surrounded by fleshy kernels called arils, and one medium-sized pomegranate packs about one cup's worth.
Loaded into each tiny aril are heaps of nutrients, symbolism, and ancient medicine. Pomegranate seeds are packed with antioxidants, anti-inflammatories, fiber, and vitamin E. But they're also famously linked to the Greek mythological tale of Persephone and Hades, the seven Shivat Haminim in Judaism, and they might have been the Biblical "forbidden fruit." Others, however, propose that the forbidden fruit, and the oldest fruit in the world, was a citron.
The name "pomegranate" roughly translates to the Latin word for "seeded apple." To liberate those tasty seeds from their pithy "apple," cut the whole pomegranate into six sections, then wiggle the arils out of each small section using your fingers.
What to look for when selecting pomegranates
When you hit the grocery store's produce section, look for unscathed pomegranates without any visible bruising and that feel especially heavy. These are the freshest and most seed-loaded fruits. Those seeds comprise roughly 50% of the fruit's total weight. Since pomegranates are grown in semi-tropical climates, foodies in the U.S. should look for peak-season fruits to become available from September through December.
Sweet and sour pomegranate seeds are ultra-versatile on the palate — a happy fact considering they're available literally by the hundreds. Those arils make a textural yogurt bowl topping, cocktail garnish, or a toothy addition baked into sweets, like these perfect pomegranate muffins with vanilla and orange. Arils even work in savory dishes, too, like this colorful pomegranate guacamole. Or, you can dehydrate them and enjoy them as-is for a crunchy snack. In an airtight container, pomegranate seeds will keep in the fridge for three weeks or up to a full year in the freezer.