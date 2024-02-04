The Oldest Fruit In The World Has Widely Been Up For Debate

A popular candidate for the world's first fruit seems to be the banana. Bananas originated at least 10,000 years ago in what is today Indonesia and the surrounding regions. They're mentioned in multiple Greek, Latin, and Arab writings and in the Buddhist Pali Canon of 600 B.C. Alexander the Great even wrote about seeing bananas during an expedition to India in 327 B.C. But, despite what you might have covered in history class, the practice of eating fruit is a lot older than that.

The proverbial "forbidden fruit" of Christian Biblical times seems like an obvious contender for the world's first. Bible scholars estimate that the book of Genesis was written between 1,445 B.C. and 1,290 B.C., which would make apples at least 3,000 years old. However, some earlier translations of the text designated the forbidden fruit not as an apple but as a citron. Many paintings from the Medieval era depict the ejection from the Garden of Eden and show Eve holding a citron.

Citrons are also one of the Four Species mentioned in the Jewish observance of Sukkot following Yom Kippur and the fruit is mentioned in Hindu religious texts dating back to 800 B.C. In ancient times, the citron was more valued for its fragrance than its bitter, largely inedible flesh and thick rind. Over time, the lemon-like fruit evolved into other modern citrus varieties, highlighting the differences between citrons and lemons. And that's only the beginning.