Why It's Best To Let Your Egg Bake Sit Overnight

We've all been there — guests are coming for breakfast the next morning, and you want to make something easy so you can actually enjoy their company. This is the perfect opportunity for an egg bake, which is pretty much scrambled eggs combined with hearty chunks of bread, veggies, and other delicious ingredients like sausage or ham, then baked off in a large dish. For the most flavorful egg bake, it is actually not advised to make the dish the same morning. Instead, it is best to prepare it ahead of time and let it sit overnight in the fridge before cooking it. That way, the bread can soak up and meld with the flavor of the eggs, spices, and veggies for optimal taste and texture when you bake it.

The following morning, all you have to do is bake the egg dish in the oven for 50 minutes to an hour at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, for a soft and luxurious baked texture, similar to bread pudding or strawberries and cream French toast casserole. The result is an easy breakfast, perfectly suited for a crowd or simply as a nutritious meal prep win for hassle-free mornings. Of course, if you're short on time, you could let it sit for around five hours to have a similar effect — though eight hours (or overnight) is ideal. Just don't let the raw bake sit in the fridge longer than 24 hours, since that could make the bread soggy.