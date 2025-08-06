The Top 10 Cheese-Consuming Countries (And Their Favorite Varieties)

Whether soft or hard, mild or strong, young or aged, plain or flavored, cheese is central to many gastronomies and cultures around the world. In fact, global production is still on the rise to meet the growing consumer demand.

One would think that a country as large and diverse as the United States, known for its particular fondness for mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan, and Monterey Jack, would rank highly among cheese-consuming nations. Surprisingly, that couldn't be further from the truth, as it turns out that the countries that consume the biggest amount of cheese are all located in Europe, according to World Population Review.

This appreciation of cheese and other dairy products isn't exactly recent. In fact, cattle, sheep, and goat farming started some 10,000 years ago, and cheesemaking was first referenced in Ancient Greece and Ancient Egypt. Fun fact: Nobody knows for certain when and how the very first cheese was prepared. The process may have been discovered by accident, either through storing milk in containers fashioned from the stomachs of animals or by salting curdled milk in an effort to preserve it. The theories abound, but one thing is sure: Cheese is beloved worldwide.

So, here is an overview of the 10 countries that consume cheese the most, starting with Switzerland, which sits at the top of the list with a whopping 51.80 pounds per capita.