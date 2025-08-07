Don't Throw Out Those Yogurt Cups, Turn Them Into A Practical Garden Solution

While recycling can be a better way to deal with plastic than throwing it straight in the trash, it can still feel like you're letting perfectly good material go to waste. The next time you finish a breakfast haul and spot a handful of yogurt containers piling up in the bin, put them aside to use as seedling starter containers. Glass containers like Oui by Yoplait won't work as well for this hack, but any old plastic container like Chobani, Yoplait, Siggi's, or even Oikos will get the job done.

Begin by thoroughly washing out the yogurt cup, since we wouldn't want any leftover chocolate chips or residual sugar to affect the seedling's growth, even though our favorite high-protein yogurt is a sweet, sugar-free treat. Next, you'll want to grab a knife or a thumb tack and carefully poke holes in the bottom of the container, giving water a way to drain from the cup. From there, you can treat the yogurt container like any other small pot by filling it with the appropriate soil and sprinkling a few of your favorite seeds in the middle. You can paint the containers to look like faux terracotta pots, cover them in colorful Washi tape, or simply write the name of the seeds on the side so that you don't lose track — the choice is yours.