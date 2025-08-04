7 CosMc's Menu Items We Will Miss Dearly
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When McDonald's announced the launch of CosMc's, its beverage-focused spin-off, in late 2023, the American media and public were at first largely intrigued. However, once its handful of stores began to open in Illinois and Texas, perhaps things didn't go quite according to plan for the fast food giant. The space-themed restaurant was a bold, nostalgia-tinged experiment from McDonald's, and while some diners loved some of the menu items on offer, others seemed perplexed by the entire concept, or simply expected more from the Golden Arches' caffeinated cousin, and weren't quite sold.
In the end, McDonald's would close all of its CosMc's locations by June 2025, rather than expand the chain. Upon pulling the plug, Mickey D's stated in part, "We've learned so much, so quickly from the CosMc's test," while going on to announce that "CosMc's-inspired flavors will be landing at McDonald's as part of the upcoming U.S. beverage test." As of this writing, it's unclear what these flavors are, so the reality is that, if you were a fan of specific items on the menu, you may just be out of luck.
While, as a whole, the CosMc's menu didn't exactly inspire everyone, there were a few food and drink items that folks generally did like, such as the spicy queso sandwich and certain flavored lattes. For us, there are a few more snacks and drinks to add to the list. Let's take a look at some of the CosMc's menu items that we will miss dearly.
Iced French Toast Galaxy Latte: syrupy and delicious
If there was one drink that captured CosMc's retro-futuristic ambition, it was the Iced French Toast Galaxy Latte. It was equal parts novelty and indulgence. A maple syrup, cinnamon-sugar fever dream that tasted exactly like its name promised — French toast in a cup — it was layered with brown sugar and vanilla notes and topped with cold foam and even more cinnamon-sugar. This caffeinated drink blurred the line between coffee and dessert in the best way possible. Delish.
What made this latte (which could also be ordered hot) so memorable wasn't just its decadent flavor — it was the way it tapped into a kind of nostalgic joy. People didn't order it to get through their morning meeting; they ordered it because it made them feel like a kid again. What's great about this latte is that, even though it was syrupy, it wasn't overly sweet, something that can often quickly spoil a flavored coffee drink.
The Iced French Toast Galaxy Latte was messy, over-the-top, and totally unnecessary — and that's exactly why we loved it. While you might not be able to get this specific latte in the future, you can try the McCafé iced French vanilla coffee from McDonald's. It may not be exactly the same, but it's not far off.
Spicy queso sandwich: the unexpected MVP
For a concept built around futuristic beverages and mood-boosting-based ordering, CosMc's didn't have to go so hard with the spicy queso sandwich — but thank goodness it did. As the food menu item that has probably received the most rave reviews from diners, it was a breakfast sandwich at heart, becoming an early fan favorite.
So, what was inside? You'd find a fluffy omelet-style egg (resembling a patty), a slice of melted cheddar, a spicy and creamy queso sauce, sausage, and crispy jalapeño chips. This was then all served on a slightly sweet brioche bun. If sausage isn't your thing, you could swap this for smoked bacon strips. You would also have the option to trade in the spicy sauce for a non-spicy alternative. The real hero here was the queso — slightly smoky, a little tangy, and with a sneaky heat that lingered just enough to wake up your taste buds.
What did the public have to say? Some were impressed by the level of spiciness, and others enjoyed the textural contrast added by those crunchy jalapeño chips. Overall, the spicy queso sandwich didn't disappoint, and we hope that this is one CosMc's dish that'll make its way onto the McDonald's menu soon.
Cookie Butter McPops: a gooey little win
CosMc's might not have won over the masses, but it sure knew how to make a treat that felt both nostalgic and inventive. Enter: the Cookie Butter McPops. These bite-sized, doughnut-hole-like pastries were filled with a warm, gooey cookie butter center and coated in a light glaze that added just enough sweetness without overpowering the filling. The result? A humble but lip-smacking treat. If you bit into one while it was still warm, the filling oozed out in the best possible way. Think speculoos spread meets Krispy Kreme, all in one golden mouthful.
Reviews were surprisingly consistent across the board, with some fans highlighting the creamy filling as the treat's standout feature. If you're a fan of cookie butter, this was a snack you likely would have loved. The McPops (which also came in hazelnut and apple cinnamon flavors) may not have saved CosMc's, but they were a glimmer of what the chain could have been had it stuck around longer: quick, craveable, and quietly clever.
Bring these back onto McDonald's menu, and we won't complain. In the meantime, if you're looking to recreate the Cookie Butter McPops, grab a jar of Biscoff Cookie Butter from Amazon and put your baking skills to the test.
Creamy avocado tomatillo sandwich: an underrated sammie
If CosMc's had a sleeper hit, it was the creamy avocado tomatillo sandwich. While it may have been overshadowed by its cousin, the spicy queso sandwich, this is certainly another item on the menu we'll miss. It was the only other sandwich available from the McDonald's spin-off. Similar to the spicy alternative, it had an omelet-style egg inside, with bacon and melted white cheddar cheese, all served in a brioche bun. The kicker was the creamy avocado tomatillo sauce, which CosMc's wasn't shy about when it came to portion size. This gave the whole thing a vinaigrette kick that kept each bite interesting. Not everyone liked it, though, with some customers saying it didn't have enough avocado flavor, or that it had too many strong flavors that didn't quite mesh. Either way, the crunchy bacon was a firm favorite for many.
If you're a vegetarian who eats eggs and really liked this dish, unfortunately, McDonald's food menu doesn't have something similar just yet. You'll have to resort to the fairly simple Egg McMuffin for now. It's a shame — because we think this avocado-infused gem deserves a bigger spotlight.
Lemon blueberry cookie: a tangy-sweet surprise
Dessert menus at fast food chains usually stick to the basics, and most spots aren't exactly well-known for their sweet treats, unless it's what the chains specialize in. CosMc's was more or less the same, but it had one indulgent dessert that it managed to get right — the lemon blueberry cookie (also called the blueberry lemon cookie). It wasn't officially on the menu at all locations, but you could at least find it at the very first CosMc's that was opened in Bolingbrook, Illinois.
For blueberry lovers, it was the perfect treat. The berry flavor was distinct but not overpowering, with a slightly less bold lemon flavor coming through. Resembling a crispy shortbread cookie, it was topped with a strudel-like crumble that gave it a wonderful texture and boosted the overall flavor. The crispy outside layer was complemented by the softer, chewier center. Some CosMc's customers wanted a bit more lemon flavoring to come through, but overall, it was a winner for us.
McDonald's officially only has one cookie on its menu, the chocolate chip. So, you're out of luck, unfortunately, unless a franchise owner decides to add their own blueberry option with a lemon twist at the counter.
Island punch lemonade: a sweet pick-me-up
Not every drink at CosMc's needed to lean into whipped toppings or syrupy decadence to make an impression. Sometimes, a simple, chilled lemonade could hold its own — and in the case of the island punch lemonade, it did just that. This colorful drink was part of CosMc's Signature Galactic Boosts lineup (it was also included under the Stellar Sips range), designed to feel like a vacation in a cup. And for the most part, it delivered.
As one of a variety of chilled drinks on the CosMc's menu, it was indeed a "punch" of sorts in beverage form that came with berry-flavored lemonade, pieces of dried strawberries, and a boost of energy through 226 milligrams of caffeine. You were able to customize the drink in a few ways, whether that was the amount of ice, to have it with or without strawberries, or to choose from a handful of additional fruit syrup pumps, boba pearls, and a cold foam topping.
Some felt that, out of all the drinks on offer, this tasted the most natural, with a solid balance of sweet and tart fruity flavors coming through. You'll be able to get an old-fashioned lemonade from McDonald's, but nothing with quite as much depth as this drink. On a hot day, it was exactly what you wanted: sweet, simple, and undeniably sippable.
Turmeric spiced latte: unexpected but delicious
One drink from the CosMc's menu that garnered a fair amount of interest was the turmeric spiced latte, which was essentially an espresso-based drink featuring turmeric-flavored syrup and topped with foam and black pepper. You could order it hot or cold, and it garnered positive reviews from the likes of the Chicago Tribune and The Guardian. Drinks that combine turmeric and black pepper have long been a firm favorite, so it makes sense why McDonald's went with this option on the CosMc's menu. And with a hint of citrus coming through in the flavor profile, this fast food iteration of this combo was indeed surprisingly good.
However, the unique latte was somewhat of a wildcard for the spin-off, quite unlike anything McDonald's has ever attempted. For those familiar with golden milk or chai-adjacent beverages, this latte offered a familiar comfort. For others, it likely prompted a moment of questioning, Wait ... McDonald's is doing this? So, it admittedly wasn't everyone's cup of latte, with some feeling it had a bit of a chemical aftertaste.
That said, the turmeric spiced latte still had its fan base. And it remains one of the items we'll miss from the CosMc's menu, as will so many others.