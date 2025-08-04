7 CosMc's Menu Items We Will Miss Dearly

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When McDonald's announced the launch of CosMc's, its beverage-focused spin-off, in late 2023, the American media and public were at first largely intrigued. However, once its handful of stores began to open in Illinois and Texas, perhaps things didn't go quite according to plan for the fast food giant. The space-themed restaurant was a bold, nostalgia-tinged experiment from McDonald's, and while some diners loved some of the menu items on offer, others seemed perplexed by the entire concept, or simply expected more from the Golden Arches' caffeinated cousin, and weren't quite sold.

In the end, McDonald's would close all of its CosMc's locations by June 2025, rather than expand the chain. Upon pulling the plug, Mickey D's stated in part, "We've learned so much, so quickly from the CosMc's test," while going on to announce that "CosMc's-inspired flavors will be landing at McDonald's as part of the upcoming U.S. beverage test." As of this writing, it's unclear what these flavors are, so the reality is that, if you were a fan of specific items on the menu, you may just be out of luck.

While, as a whole, the CosMc's menu didn't exactly inspire everyone, there were a few food and drink items that folks generally did like, such as the spicy queso sandwich and certain flavored lattes. For us, there are a few more snacks and drinks to add to the list. Let's take a look at some of the CosMc's menu items that we will miss dearly.