Carla Hall's Presentation Tip For A More Pleasing Platter Of Shrimp

Is any occasion really complete without a glimmering platter of shrimp? It's one of the easiest dishes to put together, and it's always a solid option for those times you forget about appetizer duty. But you never want something to look boring, and Carla Hall has the perfect little trick for improving the presentation of any shrimp platter: Don't remove the tails.

The tails-on versus tails-off debate has been raging in kitchens for years, but Hall seems to have a preference – at least for certain dishes. The cookbook author and television star told Food & Wine that she likes to keep the tails on for a barbecue shrimp recipe to make them look more appealing and easier to eat.

When the tails are on, people can grab the shrimp easily with their hands and dip them into any accompanying sauces. The shell layer can also act as a shield, preventing the tender flesh at the bottom of the shrimp from overcooking and reducing any risk of damage during serving.