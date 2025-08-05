The Additional Purchase You Might Need For Tiled Kitchen Floors

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tile is both a stylish and practical choice for your kitchen. You can lean modern or vintage in theme, inject color or pattern, and be assured you have a durable floor that's easy to clean and care for. But there's one catch to tile's appeal, and you know exactly what it is if you've suffered from achy feet or even a sore back after being on your feet for a while cooking or baking: Tile is hard. But that doesn't mean you can't go all in on tile — rather, you should just also plan to buy a small rug or two.

Looking at the pros and cons of different kitchen flooring materials, tile has many more pros. They come in all different colors, patterns, and materials, like natural stone and ceramic. They're often waterproof, and if not, can be sealed. Choosing tiles in light neutrals is the secret to making a small kitchen look large and airy. However, a hard surface like tile doesn't offer your feet support. This puts pressure on your feet and creates a lack of shock absorption so there's nothing to soften the impact of your weight on the hard floor, and that can lead to joint pain in your legs. Buying an area rug for where you most often stand to prep meals is a life-saver — and a leg-saver, literally speaking. It means you can enjoy the form and function of tile without dreading your kitchen tasks.