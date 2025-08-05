Jell-O Is The Star Of A Protein-Centric Dessert That's Super Easy To Make

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Jell-O packages can be used in a variety of ways to put together tempting treats and delicious desserts. Whether adding fruit to Jell-O mix and topping the result with whipped cream or setting out to make a Jell-O salad, the powdery ingredient can be wielded by creative chefs of all experience levels. For those wanting to up their protein intake, sugar-free Jell-O and Greek yogurt can be mixed together and placed into the fridge to set. Adding a scoop of collagen to your mixture can also increase the protein content. In addition to mixing Jell-O with Greek yogurt, cottage cheese is another option that can give your treat a protein boost.

Experiment with pairing flavors of ingredients, like reaching for different flavors of Jell-O and combining the ingredients with vanilla-flavored yogurt. Try mixing non-fat Greek yogurt with Orange Jell-O for a treat that draws inspiration from orange creamsicle. Just be warned: While these protein-boosted treats are easy to make, the recipe isn't quick to serve. You'll need to allow at least one hour for the ingredients to solidify in the fridge before you can start digging in with a spoon.