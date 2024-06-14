You Only Need 3 Ingredients For An Orange Creamsicle-Inspired Milkshake

There are plenty of ways to customize the orange creamsicle milkshake so that you can make different variations throughout summer and keep the sweet treat interesting. For example, instead of using a dollop of regular whipped cream to top off the milkshake, you could give homemade honey whipped cream a try — it's just as light and fluffy but with an extra dose of sweetness. Additionally, you might want to add a ton of rainbow sprinkles to the top of the whipped cream instead of or alongside an orange slice. Or maybe you want to take a page from our toasted marshmallow coffee milkshake and top the milkshake with toasted marshmallows — who says an orange creamsicle can't have a smoky-sweet garnish?

If you're someone who enjoys the tasty combination of orange and chocolate, then you may even want to consider drizzling homemade hot fudge sauce over the top of the milkshake, either with or without whipped cream. Or you could do something radical and replace the vanilla ice cream with chocolate ice cream for a truly unique and much more chocolatey spin on the orange Creamsicle-inspired milkshake.