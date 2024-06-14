You Only Need 3 Ingredients For An Orange Creamsicle-Inspired Milkshake
The orange Creamsicle ice cream bar is a delicious dessert that is a hit with kids and adults alike — it's perfect for a hot summertime afternoon. But the next time you have the craving for one, we recommend trying the milkshake version of the sweet treat instead; you can make it at home with just three ingredients and a blender.
Here's what you need: ⅔ cup vanilla ice cream, ⅔ cup orange sherbet, and ¾ cup orange soda. Blend the three ingredients until completely smooth, then pour into a glass to enjoy. The consistency should be super creamy — it is a Creamsicle-inspired milkshake, after all — with a taste full of sweet orange and vanilla flavor. You can drink it as-is or, as long as you don't mind using a couple of extra ingredients, you can top off the milkshake with a garnish. consider including a dollop of whipped cream, an orange slice, and a cherry.
How to customize and garnish the orange creamsicle milkshake
There are plenty of ways to customize the orange creamsicle milkshake so that you can make different variations throughout summer and keep the sweet treat interesting. For example, instead of using a dollop of regular whipped cream to top off the milkshake, you could give homemade honey whipped cream a try — it's just as light and fluffy but with an extra dose of sweetness. Additionally, you might want to add a ton of rainbow sprinkles to the top of the whipped cream instead of or alongside an orange slice. Or maybe you want to take a page from our toasted marshmallow coffee milkshake and top the milkshake with toasted marshmallows — who says an orange creamsicle can't have a smoky-sweet garnish?
If you're someone who enjoys the tasty combination of orange and chocolate, then you may even want to consider drizzling homemade hot fudge sauce over the top of the milkshake, either with or without whipped cream. Or you could do something radical and replace the vanilla ice cream with chocolate ice cream for a truly unique and much more chocolatey spin on the orange Creamsicle-inspired milkshake.