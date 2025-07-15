Who Really Makes Mason Jars? The Brands — And History — Behind The Name

Walk into any American kitchen and you'll probably spot at least one Mason jar lined up on a pantry shelf or holding a handful of wildflowers on the table. It's easy to take these kitchen workhorses for granted because of their sturdy ubiquity, but the simple jar with a two-part lid helped change how people store food and organize their homes. Patented by John Landis Mason in 1858, the original Mason jar introduced a threaded neck and a two-piece metal lid that, together, made it possible to reliably preserve the harvest at home.

Before this innovation, home canning was risky business. More delicate wax seals and corks often failed, ruining entire batches of food or making those who consumed the contents ill. Mason's invention gave home kitchens a way to safely store fruits and vegetables, stretching pantry staples through the winter at a time before a globalized food system or commonplace indoor refrigeration.

Modern Mason jars are still made from thick, heat-resistant glass, designed to survive boiling water baths and pressure canning. Common sizes (half-pint, pint, quart, and half-gallon) fit every need from jam to soup. The wide mouth makes filling and cleaning simple, while measurement markings and interchangeable lids keep things easy and efficient. But who makes these jars today? The two most recognized names in the Mason jar world these days are Ball and Kerr.