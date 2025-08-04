Why Rice Became The Go-To Sendoff For Newlyweds

The tradition goes that friends and family toss grains of rice at a newly-wedded couple as they exit the ceremony together. The rice throw typically takes place as the couple walks back down the aisle post-vows, or as they leave the church or venue together before the reception. Small paper cones of rice might be passed out to each guest, or a larger bowl filled with rice might be offered for everyone to grab a handful.

So, why rice? For one thing, it's cheap and widely available. Rice is thought to have usurped cereal grains for the ritual sometime during the Middle Ages. On the metaphysical front, rice symbolizes fertility and prosperity, making it a natural fit for tiding well-wishes for the newly wedded couple, including good fortune and kiddos, if they want kids. Still, all that rice makes a mess.

Many modern ceremonies pay a vendor to handle clean-up. But the loose rice poses a slipping and falling hazard, is tedious and annoying for the venue, and some think it's potentially harmful for the digestive systems of nearby animals. Depending on where the ceremony is held, some churches and venues don't allow a toss of any kind (rice, flower petals, forget about it). For these reasons, the rice throw tradition isn't as popular in the modern era as the staple once was in weddings of the past.