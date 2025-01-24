15 Tips For Building Your Wedding Charcuterie Board

It's fair to say that wedding fare has transformed so much over the years. While the standard, sit-down dinner with fish, beef, and chicken options used to be the status quo, now new, innovative meal ideas are popping up. Don't be surprised if you go to a wedding that has a macaroni and cheese bar, where you can select and customize the toppings for your cozy bowl of pasta, or if your ho-hum prime rib has been replaced with breakfast-for-dinner. And, there's no meal as trendy, fun, and effective to serve at a wedding as a charcuterie board.

Advertisement

Now, wedding charcuterie isn't just a couple of cheese cubes, pepperoni rounds, and a cornichon or two. Rather, wedding charcuteries are designed to be ostentatious and as big of a deal as the occasion itself. Despite the grandiose nature of these boards, you can certainly try your hand at making one for your own special day. In order to learn the ins and outs of making these elaborate boards, we consulted an expert: Evan Inada, charcuterie director for Columbus Craft Meats. He shared some of his top tips for making a wedding day charcuterie board that both fits in with the nuptials and satisfies all of your hungry guests.