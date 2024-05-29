Swap The Grazing Table With A 'Shotcuterie' Board For The Ultimate Girls Night In

Take your perfectly made charcuterie boards to the next level with trays of shots. We're not talking strictly shots of your favorite boozy concoctions, either. While shotcuterie puts shot glasses at the heart of this presentation, you'll be filling shot glasses with snacks and bites of food, not only liquids for your next girls night.

Petit fours fans will adore the concept of a shotcuterie party, as the recipes you put together are intended to be plated in small, individual servings. The shot-based theme is ideal for gatherings in which you want to encourage guests to help themselves, as the pre-portioned bites can be easily and cleanly picked up and served. You'll need plenty of shot glasses to make this kind of presentation happen, but even if your home bar is weak in the glasses department, you can use smaller containers, cups, and saucers to set onto trays and pack with treats. With prettily made glasses of food and drink presented for your guests, your party is in for a fun aesthetic upgrade.