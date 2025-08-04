We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Despite its association with being plain and unadventurous, vanilla remains America's favorite ice cream flavor. So it's probably just as popular a yogurt flavor, providing an aromatic, sweet richness to a creamy, tangy yogurt base. It's also a flavor that's found plentifully in the low-sugar yogurt niche, with a plethora of brands to choose from. We turned to Amazon reviews to find the people's choice. After evaluating the top brands, the best low-sugar vanilla yogurt according to Amazon reviews is Chobani low-sugar Madagascar vanilla and cinnamon.

Considering the regular non-fat Chobani vanilla received our highest ranking when we taste-tested 10 Chobani yogurt flavors and the sugar-free Chobani vanilla ranked No. 1 in our list of 21 high-protein yogurts, the low-sugar Chobani vanilla seemed destined for glory. Over 4,000 Amazon customers weighed in on its deliciousness, giving it an average score of 4.6 stars out of 5. One eloquent review said, "This is absolutely the best yogurt I've tried in the 'low sugar/low carb' category. There's no artificial sweeteners, and that's a HUGE plus in my book!" Another customer loved the Madagascar vanilla and cinnamon, saying, "It has a great flavor other brands don't have, a smooth texture, and is a satisfying snack to have between meals." Yet another customer praised the blend of vanilla and cinnamon: "Great flavor. Very creamy and smooth. Tastes just like horchata, if you've ever drank that before." Great taste was the overall theme amongst five-star reviews that raved about Chobani's perfectly balanced sweetness and versatile flavor.