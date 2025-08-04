The Best Low-Sugar Vanilla Yogurt, According To Amazon Reviews
Despite its association with being plain and unadventurous, vanilla remains America's favorite ice cream flavor. So it's probably just as popular a yogurt flavor, providing an aromatic, sweet richness to a creamy, tangy yogurt base. It's also a flavor that's found plentifully in the low-sugar yogurt niche, with a plethora of brands to choose from. We turned to Amazon reviews to find the people's choice. After evaluating the top brands, the best low-sugar vanilla yogurt according to Amazon reviews is Chobani low-sugar Madagascar vanilla and cinnamon.
Considering the regular non-fat Chobani vanilla received our highest ranking when we taste-tested 10 Chobani yogurt flavors and the sugar-free Chobani vanilla ranked No. 1 in our list of 21 high-protein yogurts, the low-sugar Chobani vanilla seemed destined for glory. Over 4,000 Amazon customers weighed in on its deliciousness, giving it an average score of 4.6 stars out of 5. One eloquent review said, "This is absolutely the best yogurt I've tried in the 'low sugar/low carb' category. There's no artificial sweeteners, and that's a HUGE plus in my book!" Another customer loved the Madagascar vanilla and cinnamon, saying, "It has a great flavor other brands don't have, a smooth texture, and is a satisfying snack to have between meals." Yet another customer praised the blend of vanilla and cinnamon: "Great flavor. Very creamy and smooth. Tastes just like horchata, if you've ever drank that before." Great taste was the overall theme amongst five-star reviews that raved about Chobani's perfectly balanced sweetness and versatile flavor.
Runner-up low-sugar vanilla yogurt brands worth tasting
Based on the number of stars and the number of Amazon reviews, Chobani is the clear winner when it comes to the best low-sugar vanilla yogurt. But there are three other brands that came in a close second: Too Good & Co. blended vanilla and Oikos Triple Zero vanilla had scores of 4.6 and 4.7 respectively, edged out by Chobani due to the latter's sheer number of 5 star reviews. It's worth noting that Oikos' yogurt is technically a zero-sugar, not low-sugar, vanilla yogurt. That said, if you're on a strict no-sugar diet, you might prefer Oikos over its low-sugar competitors. Too Good's blended vanilla, on the other hand, has a lower sugar content than Chobani, with only 2 grams of sugar per 5.3-ounce single cup serving compared to 9 grams of sugar per 5.3 ounce cup of Chobani's Madagascar vanilla and cinnamon. If you're looking to cut down on sugar in your diet while keeping delicious yogurt options on the table, these brands are for you.
Amazon's top three favorite low-sugar vanilla yogurts are all Greek yogurts, so you'll get a hearty serving of protein along with gut-healthy probiotics. Ironically, we tasted and ranked 10 Greek yogurt brands, and Chobani, Too Good, and Oikos were nowhere near the top — they came in seventh, eighth, and ninth, respectively. However, we tasted the full-fat, full sugar versions of each vanilla yogurt rather than the low- or zero-sugar alternatives. Besides, thousands of Amazon customers love these yogurts, and so they deserve consideration based on that data alone.