Here's What Dedicated Crumbl Fans Should Know About Hometown Picks

Not only are Crumbl cookies delicious, but the list of ever-changing flavors keeps customers on their toes. In addition to Crumbl's weekly lineup of cookies offered on its famous rotating menu, some stores delight visitors with Hometown Picks. The number of these limited-time flavors offered by a Crumbl store can range from one to over a dozen.Hometown Picks present a compilation of flavors selected by local customers and store staff. This special, temporary selection brings unique flavors to stores to keep visits interesting, such as fan-favorite flavors like Cornbread (one of Crumbl's most unique flavors), Wedding Cake, Banana Pudding, and Cannoli Cookie.

Keep in mind that Hometown Picks are not the same as test cookies or desserts, but are additional menu offerings unique to each Crumbl store. While this separate range of options isn't required for each store, the length of time that a particular flavor is offered can vary. So, you may want to manage expectations if you have your heart set on a certain flavor. The availability rotates because Hometown Picks typically change monthly. Some locations may surprise customers with a few extra flavors that weren't completely snatched up during the previous month's Hometown Picks rollout, though.