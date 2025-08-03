Here's What Dedicated Crumbl Fans Should Know About Hometown Picks
Not only are Crumbl cookies delicious, but the list of ever-changing flavors keeps customers on their toes. In addition to Crumbl's weekly lineup of cookies offered on its famous rotating menu, some stores delight visitors with Hometown Picks. The number of these limited-time flavors offered by a Crumbl store can range from one to over a dozen.Hometown Picks present a compilation of flavors selected by local customers and store staff. This special, temporary selection brings unique flavors to stores to keep visits interesting, such as fan-favorite flavors like Cornbread (one of Crumbl's most unique flavors), Wedding Cake, Banana Pudding, and Cannoli Cookie.
Keep in mind that Hometown Picks are not the same as test cookies or desserts, but are additional menu offerings unique to each Crumbl store. While this separate range of options isn't required for each store, the length of time that a particular flavor is offered can vary. So, you may want to manage expectations if you have your heart set on a certain flavor. The availability rotates because Hometown Picks typically change monthly. Some locations may surprise customers with a few extra flavors that weren't completely snatched up during the previous month's Hometown Picks rollout, though.
How to participate in choosing Hometown Picks
If you are interested in selecting a particular cookie for your local store, you can use the Crumbl app to vote for flavors at participating locations. The app can also help you search for any flavors that aren't offered at your neighborhood Crumbl. To access these features on the app, you need to be at least a silver-tiered member. The app shows images of each cookie in the running for Hometown Picks alongside the name of each flavor. You can also view how many votes each cookie currently has, so you can boost your preferred choices to the top of the roster.
Whether you're on the campaign trail for the Cookie Butter Ice Cream or the Churro Cookie, which some believe should be one of Crumbl's year-round flavors (but isn't), a side quest to find the rarest cookie flavors could become your latest hobby. You may even discover a new Crumbl cookie flavor you wish existed.