Crumbl Cookie Flavors We Wish Existed

Crumbl Cookies is likely the trendiest cookie company to have ever existed. The chain, which was founded in 2017, operates storefronts across the country where customers can purchase from a weekly rotating selection of cookie flavors. There's always some hullabaloo on social media about what flavors will be in stores next, as the mystery is just part of the shopping experience. While there have been a ton of flavors that have rotated through the ovens at Crumbl, there have also been some flavors that have yet to make an appearance in its stores.

Since we take pride in coming up with an array of inventive cookie flavors that have folks scratching their heads at first but finding them irresistible after getting a taste, we took it upon ourselves to come up with some Crumbl flavors that really should be on future menus. While some of these flavors are a little out there compared to the solely sweet rosters of Crumbl's past, they would expand the chain's offerings into more complex ones — yet still whimsical.