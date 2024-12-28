Crumbl Cookie Flavors We Wish Existed
Crumbl Cookies is likely the trendiest cookie company to have ever existed. The chain, which was founded in 2017, operates storefronts across the country where customers can purchase from a weekly rotating selection of cookie flavors. There's always some hullabaloo on social media about what flavors will be in stores next, as the mystery is just part of the shopping experience. While there have been a ton of flavors that have rotated through the ovens at Crumbl, there have also been some flavors that have yet to make an appearance in its stores.
Since we take pride in coming up with an array of inventive cookie flavors that have folks scratching their heads at first but finding them irresistible after getting a taste, we took it upon ourselves to come up with some Crumbl flavors that really should be on future menus. While some of these flavors are a little out there compared to the solely sweet rosters of Crumbl's past, they would expand the chain's offerings into more complex ones — yet still whimsical.
Maple walnut
Maple walnut is one of the most underrated mashups in history. The perfectly sweet flavor of the syrup combines with the nutty contrast of chopped walnuts. It's an instant way to enhance a boring vanilla ice cream, but it can also be used to elevate a stack of pancakes.
Based on that, it's kind of odd that Crumbl hasn't jumped on a maple walnut cookie yet. It does have maple cream sandwich cookies, but it can benefit from a depth of flavor and texture that a walnut topping or filling can offer. The company can start with its maple cinnamon roll cookie and just douse the top with a hefty sprinkle of walnuts. Or, it can make a spin on a pecan sandie and add the walnuts directly to the cookie mix. This would be an excellent contrast to an otherwise cakey and one-dimensional cookie.
Pistachio cannoli
We'll be the first to admit that some of us don't really like cannolis. Maybe it's the ricotta, and maybe it's the contrast between the lush filling and the crispy fried shell — but it's something that some folks don't exactly love to eat. But we appreciate all of the spin-offs of this dessert. And a cannoli Crumbl cookie is just what the doctor ordered.
Note that Crumbl has done a chocolate chip cannoli cookie — a cannoli-esque filling sandwiched between two of its classic buttery cookies before packing on the chocolate chips and the powdered sugar. However, we think there are numerous ways to improve this recipe to satisfy a more adult palate — like adding crushed pistachios to the filling and using a bit more fresh orange zest. As a whole, Crumbl's cookies tend to lean a bit sweet and bypass anything else of substance, so having some complex, earthy undertones from the nuts would be very much appreciated.
Spumoni
The next stop on Crumbl's tour of Italy is spumoni. Spumoni, for those uninitiated, is a gelato stack of three flavors: pistachio, cherry, and chocolate (or sometimes vanilla). And although these three might sound like strange bedfellows, we can promise you that they all work together quite well. The cherry provides smooth, bright sweetness, while the pistachios bring an earthiness. When combined with the richness of a quality chocolate gelato (or ice cream, for that matter), it makes for an unstoppable triad.
Crumbl could do a ton of things with this concept. The first would be to make a sort of spumoni cookie by layering cherry, pistachio, and chocolate-flavored batter into an icebox cookie-like format. Or, Crumbl could swirl the three together for a fun, festive spin. Top it off with a rich buttercream, chopped cherries, pistachios, and chocolate shavings, and you'll have a dessert suited for an Italian cookie tray.
Black and white
Black and white cookies — a core memory of our childhoods — have the same cakey texture as Crumbl's selections, though the key defining factor in these cookies is that there has to be a thin coating of icing on top — half chocolate and half vanilla. The contrast between the thick cookie base and the thin top is what makes these cookies authentic, and it would be something that Crumbl admittedly has to try pretty hard to get right.
Crumbl has a tendency to use too much icing on its cookies — some people love it, and others hate it, but the key to good black and white is to abide by the "less is more" philosophy. A quick, thin strip of vanilla and chocolate icing on both sides of the cookie would be suitable — though it arguably may never beat the consistency of one at an NYC bakery.
Fluffernutter
Fluffernutters may be a key part of New England childhoods. After all, there's no child that could resist the tantalizing pairing of peanut butter and marshmallow creme, and honestly, we don't think we could say "no" to it as an adult either. While some folks may be turned off by its sweetness, we think the cloying creme met with the salty peanut butter makes this duo a match made in heaven.
We're surprised Crumbl hasn't tackled a peanut butter marshmallow cookie yet. And if it did, it was only as a test cookie batch. The original design of this cookie shortchanges the marshmallow significantly, so we think a better and more realistic design would be to make a peanut butter cookie and absolutely smother the top of the cookie with a marshmallow frosting. Add a drizzle of peanut butter on top for good measure, and you'll have a better cookie balance than you thought possible.
Crumb cake
A good Sunday crumb cake is unmatched. This type of cake combines several delicious elements into every bite; you have a cakey, vanilla-forward base interspersed with ribbons of cinnamon sugar, all topped with that delectable streusel accent. It's so good that we wonder why Crumbl hasn't jumped on this cookie idea yet. Its peach cobbler cookie, for example, already has a streusel topping.
Oh wait, it already has. The brand released a vanilla crumb cake cookie, but confusingly enough, it's made with Golden Oreo cookies, and Crumbl neglected to add any sort of actual streusel to the cookie itself. It's a crime to call it a crumb cake cookie, which is why the brand needs to make a more accurate play on the classic crumb cake. We're thinking of a vanilla cake base topped with a thin (emphasis on thin) schmear of cream cheese or vanilla icing on top, then a thick layer of streusel on top of that. The icing could help the streusel adhere to the cookie better than just pressing it on top before baking, but it needs to be used in small quantities so that it doesn't overtake the whole cookie.
Chai
Chai spices are one of those things that you may have never even considered baking with. It's not really much of a surprise, as chai is often reserved for tea. But this powerful spice blend, made with components like cinnamon, cardamom, and tea, could really elevate a cookie.
There are several spins that Crumbl could take on a chai-spiced cookie. Blueberries are good company for Chai, so Crumbl could try a chai-flavored cookie with a blueberry topping. However, the brand would need to be diligent about really letting that spice flavor shine, as chai could easily be eclipsed by sweetness. Alternatively, Crumbl could also attempt a twist on everyone's favorite café beverage: a dirty Chai. Pair the chai spices in the cookie with a little (emphasis on little) hint of espresso in the frosting, and you'll have a cookie that really scratches the itch for a sweet treat that's complex yet still familiar.
Café au lait
A café au lait blends together milky and coffee notes, which makes it an excellent beverage for someone who needs a morning pick-me-up but who also can't stand the profile of black coffee. If Crumbl ever decides to make a coffee cookie (which it probably won't, as the company is owned by Mormons, and the faith prohibits the consumption of coffee), it should take the profile of a café au lait.
We doubt many of its customers would opt for an offensively java-forward cookie — the kind that makes you feel like you just licked the bottom of a French press — so it seems like combining an espresso-infused cookie with a milky, moderately sweet buttercream frosting would be a better option. Crumbl could add some sort of coffee-infused topping (like maybe chocolate-covered espresso beans?), but we think even then, the coffee-inspired cookie would become all show and no substance.
There are tons of ways that the company could add the coffee flavor to this cookie, mainly mixing in a little bit of espresso powder or instant coffee granules that could dissolve into the dough. As long as there is a solid balance between the coffee and milk, then this cookie could accurately depict the experience of sipping a café au lait.
Rainbow cookie
Rainbow cookies are yet another niche dessert that folks who grew up outside of Italian-American households may not understand. But when you combine layers of colored almond cake with raspberry jam and melted chocolate, you have a cookie that's fit for a king. And it's one that Crumbl could adapt to its menu rather easily.
There are three components here that need to be addressed. There's the cake itself, which can be designed similar to the aforementioned spumoni cookie idea: The company could separate the colored batter into threes, add green and red coloring to the two respective thirds, and then layer them all in a piping bag before spreading them on the sheet to create a fun marbled design. Then, there's the melted chocolate coating and the raspberry jam that need to be attended to. Since the jam comes in very small quantities in the classic cookie to fuse the layers together, it should be the garnish. A thin layer of chocolate frosting and a quick decorative pipe of raspberry jam should do the trick.
Root beer float
There's an ethereal joy associated with sipping on a cold root beer float at a diner. And, Crumbl should take a stab at this experience by bringing the people what they want: a root beer float cookie. Your first question is probably along the lines of, "Well, how exactly would you get that root beer flavor into the cookie?" Thank root beer concentrate, which combines the flavors of vanilla, spearmint, and sassafras to create something that both smells and tastes like root beer. All you need is about 1 to 2 teaspoons to impart that same familiar flavor.
Since root bear extract may have an alcohol base, it would be the punchiest if it was added to the frosting rather than baked in the cookie. A basic white cookie would be an excellent pairing for a root beer-flavored buttercream; all you need is a maraschino cherry garnish!
Thai tea
Thai tea is a beverage that is extremely underrated. The classic beverage combines a tea base infused with star anise, cardamom, and cinnamon sticks and a refreshing pour of sweetened condensed milk. The result is a beverage that is sweet, no doubt, but also layered with different spicy nuances and complexities. The same notes can be translated into a cookie — it may just require a bit of work on Crumbl's part to get it there.
For one, the spices are light — yet they're an essential part of what makes this beverage what it is. So, the company would need to go heavy on the tea flavor and the spices in the base of the cookie. We also recommend making a play on a Russian buttercream, which is made with sweetened condensed milk, to integrate some milky undertones that may be otherwise missed in a standard buttercream.
Baklava
Baklava is a delicious treat that is quite a challenge to make at home, as it requires a methodical stacking of filo pastry, sticky syrup or honey, and a nutty filling. But Crumbl could simplify this treat by integrating those same flavors into a baklava-inspired cookie. There are several important elements that would need to be highlighted in the Crumbl cookie: the honey, the nuts, and the filo. The company could start with a basic cookie base interspersed with walnuts or pistachios (as different types of baklava use different nuts). The honey and syrup would come through in the frosting, and it could all be topped off with some crunchy filo pieces.
There are tons of ways that Crumbl could then take this recipe and switch things up like adding some rose water or orange blossom water to the honey topping. While this is a little out-of-the-box idea, we're admittedly growing tired of the one-dimensional lineup of Crumbl cookie flavors – we need some excitement here.
Dirty soda
Although Mormons are not allowed to consume coffee, they are allowed to get their caffeine through soda. As Crumbl has ties to the Mormon community in more ways than one, a dirty soda twist on a classic Crumbl cookie is kind of a no-brainer. Plus, it would help the company capitalize on the growing interest in the Mormon community on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. For those who are unfamiliar with the dirty soda concept, imagine a soda that's been absolutely obliterated with coffee creamer. Now, does an already sweet soda need coffee creamer? Next question.
No matter how you feel about this combination, you can't help but admit that combining milky flavors with soda would be an excellent jumping-off point for a cookie. Oh, and "Gettin' Swiggy with It" would also be a great name for this new Crumbl cookie. Since the dirty soda fandom loves playing with different Torani syrups in the beverages, it's easy to see how Crumbl could create a ton of different variations on a Dr. Pepper-based cookie and sweet, creamy frosting. A coconut and lime-infused topper would be just one place to start.
Ube
There has been a craze for ube in the past few years, and if you've had it for yourself, it may be easy to see why. Ube is made from a type of purple yam — which means it can impart a beautiful, dark lavender hue to almost anything that you bake with ube. Fresh ube, in general, is hard to come by, so it's more likely that you'll be using some variation of it — like ube extract, jam, or a powdered form. Moreover, many folks bake with ube for just the color, but when used correctly, it can impart a slightly vanilla undertone to bakes, which makes it an excellent fit for cookies.
Crumbl would need to add ube to the dough. While the cookie itself would be fine without any extra accompaniments like icing, I could also see the company slathering on a thick layer of vanilla icing to make it more in line with its offerings.
Tiramisu
Crumbl hasn't touched any coffee-based cookies yet, but it's really missing out. A tiramisu cookie would be nothing short of top-tier.
Imagine how well a vanilla cookie base with the fluffy yet crispy consistency of a proper ladyfinger would taste when it's topped with a delicious coating of fluffy mascarpone cheese, cocoa powder, and some sort of coffee essence. We imagine the coffee would be the most difficult part of the operation here, as you'd want to avoid soaking any part of the cookie with espresso. Otherwise, you risk a soggy, fall-apart cookie. Rather, Crumbl may want to add the coffee topping as a syrup so it meshes with the creamy mascarpone without altering the structure of the underside. Folks who love this Italian dessert will no doubt flock to this cookie, as well as folks who like something a little more complex than just a frosted sugar cookie.
Peppermint cheesecake
Crumbl has an impressive lineup of holiday season desserts, but one of the flavors that has yet to make it into the bakery is peppermint cheesecake. While the brand has released several peppermint-themed desserts in the past, including peppermint Oreo and peppermint bark, a peppermint cheesecake cookie has yet to hit stores. The complex and bitey flavor of the mint would complement a thick and unctuous cheesecake quite well. And the best part is, it wouldn't be that hard for Crumbl to make a seasonal spin on its New York cheesecake cookie flavor.
The New York cheesecake cookie features a graham cracker base topped with a thick vanilla cheesecake icing. Theoretically, if Crumbl just added some peppermint essence into the cheesecake frosting and packed on a handful of chopped peppermint candies as a garnish, it would have a winner on its hands. Even if you're on team eggnog during the holidays, there's something truly whimsical about a peppermint twist on an iconic dessert. Now, if only Crumbl could find a way to package all that holiday magic into one of its signature pink boxes, then we'd be in business.