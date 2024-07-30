Fluffy Vs Dirty Soda: What's The Difference?

TikTok is at it again with new food trends that have some of us scratching our heads. The latest internet sensations are fluffy soda and dirty soda, both of which take inspiration from the mocktail scene, where people who abstain from alcohol still get to enjoy fun, flavorful drinks when they're out with their friends. But while mocktails lean heavily on interesting juices and bold garnishes, fluffy soda and dirty soda are simply souped up versions of your favorite soda classics like Dr. Pepper and Coca-Cola.

We're not going to lie, ever since we saw that viral TikTok video of a woman making a chocolate milkshake using her toilet, we've been skeptical of what these food influencers are up to. But even if you have to work your way through a lot of questionable material, there are still plenty of TikTok food hacks that are actually worth trying. Whether these two trends are coal or diamonds is ultimately your call, but it's hard to make an informed decision if you don't know what everyone's talking about.