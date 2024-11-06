Crumbl Tests 4 Holiday Season Desserts, Including An Eggnog Twist On A Classic
Halloween has come and gone, which means the big fall and winter holidays are just around the corner. As restaurant chains across the country begin to release festive holiday menus, there's one we've been keeping a particularly close eye on: Crumbl. Known for its weekly rotating menu of creative and indulgent desserts, Crumbl is reportedly working on new holiday treats that we can expect to see in stores soon.
According to food blogger the Snackolater, Crumbl has four new test items in the works, all of which include decadent twists on holiday classics. Crumbl connoisseurs can expect to see a White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake, Caramel Butter Cake, Raspberry Cream Pie, and an Eggnog Tres Leches Cake. The move from cookies to cake is always a divisive one. Some people just want Crumbl cookies to stick to the treat track that made the company famous, while others want to indulge in Crumbl's broader selection of desserts.
A delicious dive into the holiday flavors
The four new holiday desserts offer an equal split of warm, fall berry flavors and rich, dairy classics. The White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake includes a healthy dose of whipped cream and shaved white chocolate on top. Our guess is that the Caramel Butter Cake will have a similar flavor profile to Crumbl's beloved regular Butter Cake option, but differ when it comes to a drizzly toffee topper. The Raspberry Cream Pie features delicious flourishes like a graham crust and fresh house-made raspberry jam. And finally, the Eggnog Tres Leches Cake is a creative take on one of Crumbl's newest non-cookie treats soaked in a bath of eggnog sauce to give it that holiday flair.
As of now, Crumbl's official November 4 through 9 national release calendar only shows a Butter Cake without the caramel drizzle on top, and Crumbl menu previews don't make mention of these new flavors. However, it's still early in the holiday season, and Crumbl famously has a close relationship with its digital audience, so there's no reason not to trust the Internet rumors that promise these holiday-inspired treats are on their way.