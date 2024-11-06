Crumbl Tests 4 Holiday Season Desserts, Including An Eggnog Twist On A Classic

Halloween has come and gone, which means the big fall and winter holidays are just around the corner. As restaurant chains across the country begin to release festive holiday menus, there's one we've been keeping a particularly close eye on: Crumbl. Known for its weekly rotating menu of creative and indulgent desserts, Crumbl is reportedly working on new holiday treats that we can expect to see in stores soon.

According to food blogger the Snackolater, Crumbl has four new test items in the works, all of which include decadent twists on holiday classics. Crumbl connoisseurs can expect to see a White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake, Caramel Butter Cake, Raspberry Cream Pie, and an Eggnog Tres Leches Cake. The move from cookies to cake is always a divisive one. Some people just want Crumbl cookies to stick to the treat track that made the company famous, while others want to indulge in Crumbl's broader selection of desserts.