Crumbl Is Testing 2 Decadent Holiday Desserts: Here's How To Find Them

Crumbl is always keeping things exciting with its rotating, weekly menu of cookie flavors. Recently, however, it's been filling its iconic pink boxes with other, non-cookie treats — including everything from mini pumpkin pies to banana pudding. If you get lucky, you can try some of these new desserts out while they're still in the testing phase, before they hit the weekly menu. For instance, Instagram's Snackolator leaked that Crumbl will be testing out two new desserts this week: a Candy Cane Brownie and a French Silk Pie. But only at select locations.

Crumbl's Candy Cane Brownie is described as a decadent, chocolate treat topped with peppermint buttercream and drizzled with a semi-sweet chocolate ganache. Then, to top it all off, crushed candy cane pieces are sprinkled over the top, giving the brownies a crunchy burst of festive flavor. The French Silk Pie, on the other hand, is said to be a silky, creamy, chocolate pudding-style dessert layered over a cookies and cream crust and finished with an adornment of whipped cream and indulgent chocolate curls.

You can find a testing location near you using the Crumbl app by tapping "flavors" and then tapping the filter button in the upper right corner of the screen and selecting the "testing desserts only" option. A map should appear showing you all of the testing store locations where you can find these test flavors.