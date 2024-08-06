Crumbl Is Ahead Of Pumpkin Spice Season With Its Latest Pie
Autumn is a great season for desserts, but who wants to wait until the fall equinox to enjoy delicious pumpkin treats? Crumbl fans are in luck because, this year, they don't have to wait. Or at least, some Crumbl fans. Voted our top cookie chain, Crumbl is currently testing a few different products out at select stores nationwide, including a delectable-looking pumpkin pie, a key lime pie, a lemon cake, and a chocolate cake, according to @snackolator on Instagram.
The pumpkin pie and key lime pie are both mini pies with a filling stuffed crust topped with whipped cream. The lemon cake and chocolate cake also share similarities, with two tiers of cake layered with their respectively flavored icing. An interesting feature of this latest group of test items is that none of them are cookies, but that isn't a first for the chain. It's not entirely clear how long the test run will last, so if you want to try the pumpkin pie before its official debut (or any of the other test items) you'll need to use the Crumbl app's map, where you can filter for locations that are offering them.
Crumbl is branching out into new, pie-crusted territory
Although Crumbl started with a simple chocolate chip cookie, it has recently begun expanding into new territory. In 2023, Crumbl acquired another Utah-based dessert company called Crust Club, which specialized in pies. It wasn't long before we began to see non-cookie options making their way onto the Crumbl menu.
This isn't the first time that pumpkin pie flavors have been used at Crumbl but, as far as we can tell, this is the first actual pumpkin pie that the company has debuted. Previous offerings included a pumpkin pie cookie, a pumpkin chocolate chip cookie, and a pumpkin cake cookie (among plenty others). Crumbl is constantly changing its cookie flavors, with very few repeat items coming back to the menu, so it makes sense that the company would begin to look for new ways to innovate on the old formula.
How much Crumbl will begin pivoting away from cookies is unclear. The fact that there are no cookies on the latest test run for new products is a little surprising since it is first and foremost a cookie chain. If the trend continues, we may start to think of Crumbl as more of a general dessert chain, though whether that's the case remains to be seen. Either way, we're looking forward to getting our hands on some of these sweet pumpkin treats.