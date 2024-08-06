Crumbl Is Ahead Of Pumpkin Spice Season With Its Latest Pie

Although Crumbl started with a simple chocolate chip cookie, it has recently begun expanding into new territory. In 2023, Crumbl acquired another Utah-based dessert company called Crust Club, which specialized in pies. It wasn't long before we began to see non-cookie options making their way onto the Crumbl menu.

This isn't the first time that pumpkin pie flavors have been used at Crumbl but, as far as we can tell, this is the first actual pumpkin pie that the company has debuted. Previous offerings included a pumpkin pie cookie, a pumpkin chocolate chip cookie, and a pumpkin cake cookie (among plenty others). Crumbl is constantly changing its cookie flavors, with very few repeat items coming back to the menu, so it makes sense that the company would begin to look for new ways to innovate on the old formula.

How much Crumbl will begin pivoting away from cookies is unclear. The fact that there are no cookies on the latest test run for new products is a little surprising since it is first and foremost a cookie chain. If the trend continues, we may start to think of Crumbl as more of a general dessert chain, though whether that's the case remains to be seen. Either way, we're looking forward to getting our hands on some of these sweet pumpkin treats.