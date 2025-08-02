The Sweet Breakfast Giada De Laurentiis Had To Give Up When She Turned 50

Giada De Laurentiis is Italian to the backbone. She was born and partly raised in Rome, her grandfather's family ran a pasta factory in Naples, and Italian is her first language. She even used to start her day like a true Italian, nibbling on a fresh pastry and sipping a strong espresso. However, once she hit 50, she found that she had to give up her favorite breakfast for health reasons.

The Food Network star and bestselling author told The Kitchn that as she got older, she felt like she needed to change up her routine to keep her energy levels steadier. She said, "I used to start my day with a sweet pastry like a chocolate croissant dipped into espresso. When I turned 50, I realized I couldn't handle the sugar spike anymore."

Nowadays, she opts for broths, homemade avocado toast, and buckwheat cereal with flax seeds. She still drinks coffee, though, and she gives her cereal some Italian flair with a drizzle of olive oil and almonds. She also cleverly uses skewers for an easier breakfast-on-the-go and occasionally turns to one of her favorite foods for a satisfying early meal: brown rice.