Giada De Laurentiis' Go-To Travel Treat Is An Italian Classic You Might Find In Your Grocery Store

Giada De Laurentiis has become a trusted source for Italian food in the U.S. over the years, having released nine bestselling cookbooks, starred in multiple TV cooking shows, and opened numerous restaurants. The Rome-born chef is known for her love of authentic Italian cuisine and for sharing the traditions of her native country, and one of the treats she loves to champion is an item you might find in your local grocery store: Loacker Quadratini Wafers.

Loacker is a family-run company based at the foot of the Dolomite mountains in South Tyrol, Italy. The business was started back in 1925 by Alfons Loacker, who invented a new type of snack by filling thin, crispy wafers with cream. The cookies are recognizable all over the world today, with the U.S. being one of the company's top markets.

De Laurentiis is certainly one of Loacker's many customers. She told The Kitchn that she even brings the wafers in her carry-on bag when she's travelling. Apparently, they don't get crushed, but you might want to be a little cautious if you're following suit! We don't know if she picks them up in Italy when she visits, but we do know the first thing she eats when she arrives in Rome, and it's not pasta.