The First Thing Giada De Laurentiis Eats When She Arrives In Rome – It's Not Pasta

With multiple Food Network shows and several New York Times bestselling cookbooks under her belt, it's safe to say that Giada De Laurentiis is an well-trusted source when it comes to food, especially Italian cuisine. Over the years, the Roman-born chef has shared countless genius cooking tips along with endless recommendations with her fans, including the best places to visit in her hometown. De Laurentiis has even revealed what the very first thing she eats when she return to Rome –- some might be shocked to learn that it's not pasta. It is, in fact, a fresh slice of pizza bianca with mortadella from Antico Forno Roscioli.

Roscioli — which opened its first US location in 2023 — has been dishing out traditional Roman foods for over 200 years now, and its pizza outpost is often as a must-try for hungry foodie touring the Eternal City. De Laurentiis is just one of the many devout fans that has posted about the historic deli on social media. "This is my favorite thing to do when I first get to Rome," she said in TikTok video recorded from outside Antico Forno Roscioli. Taking a bite, she shares, "Pizza bianca with fresh mortadella ... This is home."