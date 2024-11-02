Giada De Laurentiis' Clever Tool For Easier Breakfast On The Go
Breakfast can be a difficult meal to switch up and experiment with. We all have our favorites — soft and fluffy scrambled eggs, pancakes, and waffles included. And there's nothing inherently wrong with these dishes on their own, so there may not seem to be an imperative to reinvent the wheel. However, if you want to give your breakfast a new, fun feel, consider taking a page from Giada de Laurentiis' playbook and try your hand at crafting breakfast skewers. The food television personality and chef shared her preferred recipe for Italian breakfast skewers on Food Network.
Laurentiis sticks each of her skewers with a tantalizing mixture of Italian meats and veggies, including pancetta, sweet Italian sausage, and red pepper, as well as a more unconventional and tropical addition: pineapple. Since the ingredients are all raw, she calls for baking the whole skewer in the oven before serving it. The result is an easily-enjoyable, handheld breakfast that perfectly meshes sweet and savory together. Plus, since everything is served on a stick, you can easily grab one on your way out the door to work or other morning activity.
Switch up your routine with breakfast skewers
While blending together greasy Italian meats with produce is always a great idea, there are tons of other foods that are practically begging to be skewered and served at your next brunch or Sunday breakfast. For example, try slicing up some store-bought frozen waffles and sticking them between chicken nuggets for a simple, kid-friendly version of chicken and waffles. You can even serve them with a shot glass of maple syrup for dipping. Or, consider weaving together breakfast sausage and pancake rounds to make a simple breakfast that offers protein and carbs in one, convenient bite.
You could also interweave pieces of hearty fruit, like strawberries, onto a French toast or pancake skewer for added freshness. Regardless of what you're making, you'll want to pay attention to cooking times. Waffles and pancakes will need to be pre-cooked and sliced for your skewers ahead of time, while foods like bacon and sausage will need to reach the proper internal temperature before they can be served. Moreover, you can apply some of the same essential tips for grilling kabobs, such as soaking your wooden skewers in water before putting them in the oven to prevent any flare-ups.