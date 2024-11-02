Giada De Laurentiis' Clever Tool For Easier Breakfast On The Go

Breakfast can be a difficult meal to switch up and experiment with. We all have our favorites — soft and fluffy scrambled eggs, pancakes, and waffles included. And there's nothing inherently wrong with these dishes on their own, so there may not seem to be an imperative to reinvent the wheel. However, if you want to give your breakfast a new, fun feel, consider taking a page from Giada de Laurentiis' playbook and try your hand at crafting breakfast skewers. The food television personality and chef shared her preferred recipe for Italian breakfast skewers on Food Network.

Laurentiis sticks each of her skewers with a tantalizing mixture of Italian meats and veggies, including pancetta, sweet Italian sausage, and red pepper, as well as a more unconventional and tropical addition: pineapple. Since the ingredients are all raw, she calls for baking the whole skewer in the oven before serving it. The result is an easily-enjoyable, handheld breakfast that perfectly meshes sweet and savory together. Plus, since everything is served on a stick, you can easily grab one on your way out the door to work or other morning activity.