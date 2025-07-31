Ina Garten's Simple Tip For Buying Shrimp At The Grocery Store

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When shopping for shrimp, size labels like "colossal" or "medium" can be misleading. Seafood experts and chefs — including Ina Garten — recommend buying shrimp with more of an eagle eye. She has a way of making anything feel approachable, and when it comes to shrimp spending sprees, this tip is indispensable.

Whether you're gathering all the ingredients for Mexican shrimp cocktail or classic French bouillabaisse, Garten says to look beyond those descriptive words on the shrimp labels. They can be confusing, especially if you're comparison shopping. "Grocery stores and seafood shops refer to shrimp differently," Garten explains in her 2018 book "Cook Like A Pro". "Labels such as 'large' and 'extra large' can be arbitrary. Order shrimp by the count per pound, rather than the size."

The count per pound refers to how many shrimp make up one pound. For example, "16/20" means there are between 16 and 20 shrimp per pound, while "41/50" means there are more shrimp per pound — and they are smaller. The higher the number, the smaller the shrimp. That simple shift — from vague size names to specific numbers — can save you time and money.

Buying the right amount means that you can make your dish just right for the number of people you're serving. This is what portioning is all about: Making sure everyone gets plenty of the good stuff. You also want to consider how the shrimp is going to be prepared and cooked too. Different shrimp sizes lend themselves to different cooking techniques that maximize their texture and flavor.