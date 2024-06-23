Spicy Cookout Shrimp with Mint Yogurt Recipe

No cookout is complete without a hearty menu of appetizers to snack on while the grill heats up. Your guests are sure to work up an appetite while the smell of charred burgers and smokey ribs fill the air, and the best way to keep them satisfied (other than with libations) is with food. Since the items on the grill are the main attraction, it's best to keep appetizers light, each one thoughtfully curated to be both bite-sized and flavorful. Dips, chips, and cheeses are all great easy options, but a good way to impress guests before the main course is with seafood, which cooks quickly and is loaded with impressive flavor.

Shrimp is a versatile option that cooks in minutes, and in this recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn, the shellfish carries an explosive, Mediterranean-inspired flavor that pairs perfectly with a refreshing, lemony mint-yogurt sauce. The cumin-marinated shrimp come together quickly for an easy snack to grab while mingling before dinner, making your hosting effortless and your cookout unforgettable.