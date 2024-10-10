The Sweet And Spicy Seasoning That Gives Potato Salad An Extra Kick

Potato salad is a versatile dish that you can take in creamy or oil-based directions, adding spicy, tangy, or smoky notes with common ingredients like paprika, pickle relish, scallions, and diced peppers. If you're looking for a new upgrade, jerk seasoning is the blend that'll give potato salad a unique flavor and an extra kick.

A highly complex and vibrant blend of aromatics, chilies, spices, and herbs, Jerk seasoning packs a powerful punch of spice, heat, and savoriness normally destined as a spice rub or marinade for proteins like this jerk chicken recipe or this jerk marinated grilled tofu recipe. A dash of sugar or a sweet citrus-like orange juice is a typical pairing that balances the heat while complementing all the spices. Jerk seasoning pairs wonderfully with the savory earthiness of potatoes as evidenced by the many jerk roasted potato wedge recipes that already exist. Plus, potatoes are certainly hearty enough to stand up to jerk seasoning's robust complexity.

Just as easily as you'd add a jerk seasoning blend to a sweet citrus juice or blend of oil and vinegar, you can add it to an oil or mayonnaise-based potato salad dressing. Compared to oil, mayonnaise is better in helping cool the heat of jerk seasoning, but there are other tweaks and pairings to make any jerk potato salad shine.