Don't Make This Mistake When Adding Pudding Powder To Boxed Cake Mix

Just one little packet of pudding powder can make a cake moister and more flavorful, even if it was made from a boxed mix. However, there is a very important detail to pay attention to before grabbing your favorite store-bought pudding brand. For some advice on the topic, Tasting Table spoke with Joy Wilson, a professional baker, photographer, cookbook author, and teacher also known as Joy the Baker. According to Wilson, when adding pudding to your cake mix, "make sure you're using instant pudding, not cook-and-serve."

Instant pudding contains modified cornstarch, a key ingredient that allows it to thicken rapidly when you add milk, even without using heat. Regular pudding (or cook-and-serve pudding), however, contains standard cornstarch. It must be cooked over heat with milk and sugar to activate the ingredients and create a thick, smooth pudding. If you add cook-and-serve pudding to your boxed cake mix, the results can be surprising and disappointing. Your cake may end up heavy and dense and may not fully bake during the recommended baking time on the box.

Because the pudding won't be properly cooked and thickened when it is baked in the oven with the other ingredients, it won't add much in the way of moisture or texture. Even the best packaged cake mixes can benefit from a little extra oomph. "It's like giving your cake a plush velvet robe," Wilson explains. "Instant pudding adds moisture, body, and a softer crumb." It turns out, a packet of instant pudding mix is an easy boxed cake upgrade that can make a world of difference.