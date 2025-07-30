Don't Make This Mistake When Adding Pudding Powder To Boxed Cake Mix
Just one little packet of pudding powder can make a cake moister and more flavorful, even if it was made from a boxed mix. However, there is a very important detail to pay attention to before grabbing your favorite store-bought pudding brand. For some advice on the topic, Tasting Table spoke with Joy Wilson, a professional baker, photographer, cookbook author, and teacher also known as Joy the Baker. According to Wilson, when adding pudding to your cake mix, "make sure you're using instant pudding, not cook-and-serve."
Instant pudding contains modified cornstarch, a key ingredient that allows it to thicken rapidly when you add milk, even without using heat. Regular pudding (or cook-and-serve pudding), however, contains standard cornstarch. It must be cooked over heat with milk and sugar to activate the ingredients and create a thick, smooth pudding. If you add cook-and-serve pudding to your boxed cake mix, the results can be surprising and disappointing. Your cake may end up heavy and dense and may not fully bake during the recommended baking time on the box.
Because the pudding won't be properly cooked and thickened when it is baked in the oven with the other ingredients, it won't add much in the way of moisture or texture. Even the best packaged cake mixes can benefit from a little extra oomph. "It's like giving your cake a plush velvet robe," Wilson explains. "Instant pudding adds moisture, body, and a softer crumb." It turns out, a packet of instant pudding mix is an easy boxed cake upgrade that can make a world of difference.
Other tips for a moist, flavorful cake
Adding powdered pudding is just one of many ways to elevate a boxed cake mix. Wilson also gave us some other pro tips for achieving a moist, flavorful cake. "I also like adding an additional ½ cup of sour cream to my cake mixes to keep things extra moist and fluffy," she says. Mayonnaise is another creamy secret ingredient that makes cake ultra-moist.
Another creative way to prevent a dry or dull cake is to poke holes in your cake after it is baked and then pour pudding or syrup over it so that it is soaked in through the holes. Called poke cake, this vintage cake recipe was popularized in an ad campaign for Jell-O in the '80s. After poking holes in a baked cake, you dissolve a packet of Jell-O in boiling water, put it in a bowl or cup, and chill it in your fridge for 30 minutes. Then, pour it over the cake, making sure it gets into all of the holes, and chill the cake for two hours. Afterward, spread Cool Whip over the top instead of frosting.
If you're baking a vegan cake, you can add moisture and structure by incorporating silken tofu into your cake mix. Simply blend the tofu until it has a smooth, custardy texture, and then add it to your wet ingredients. Tofu is a great vegan substitute for eggs. You can replace each egg that your box cake mix calls for with ¼ cup of pureed silken tofu.