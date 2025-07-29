Upgrade Your Caesar Salad Wrap With This Indulgent Swap

When you're craving something crisp, bright, and filling, you can't go wrong with a classic Caesar salad. Packed with Parmesan, crunchy romaine lettuce, the occasional protein like shrimp or grilled chicken, then doused in zesty Caesar dressing, it's a king (or should we say, emperor) among salads — and not just because of its name. And, like most salads, it can be made a touch more filling (and more easily portable) by turning it into a wrap-style sandwich. But why stop there? You can give your Caesar salad wrap a major upgrade by swapping out your basic flatbread for ... pizza! Yes, really.

We scouted this brilliant — and deliciously indulgent — hack from TikTok, where it's been making the rounds amongst adventurous foodies. The best part? It's super easy to prepare. All you need is a store-bought Caesar salad kit, a flatbread or tortilla, some tomato sauce, cheese, and pepperoni. Just spread out some sauce on your wrap bread, sprinkle with cheese, dot with pepperoni (or any other pizza topping you love), and pop it in the oven for a few minutes.

Once the cheese is evenly melty, take out your makeshift pizza, load it up with your Caesar salad, and get to rolling — and eating. With every bite, you'll get layers of extra flavor and texture, from the saucy to the creamy, crunchy, and cheesy, along with an undeniably filling meal that feels like a lunchtime cheat code.