Upgrade Your Caesar Salad Wrap With This Indulgent Swap
When you're craving something crisp, bright, and filling, you can't go wrong with a classic Caesar salad. Packed with Parmesan, crunchy romaine lettuce, the occasional protein like shrimp or grilled chicken, then doused in zesty Caesar dressing, it's a king (or should we say, emperor) among salads — and not just because of its name. And, like most salads, it can be made a touch more filling (and more easily portable) by turning it into a wrap-style sandwich. But why stop there? You can give your Caesar salad wrap a major upgrade by swapping out your basic flatbread for ... pizza! Yes, really.
We scouted this brilliant — and deliciously indulgent — hack from TikTok, where it's been making the rounds amongst adventurous foodies. The best part? It's super easy to prepare. All you need is a store-bought Caesar salad kit, a flatbread or tortilla, some tomato sauce, cheese, and pepperoni. Just spread out some sauce on your wrap bread, sprinkle with cheese, dot with pepperoni (or any other pizza topping you love), and pop it in the oven for a few minutes.
Once the cheese is evenly melty, take out your makeshift pizza, load it up with your Caesar salad, and get to rolling — and eating. With every bite, you'll get layers of extra flavor and texture, from the saucy to the creamy, crunchy, and cheesy, along with an undeniably filling meal that feels like a lunchtime cheat code.
Get creative with your pizza toppings
Want to really take things up a notch? Rather than a basic cheese and pepperoni, you can load up your pizza flatbread with one of our go-to combos: chicken, bacon, and ranch. Not only does ranch dressing make for an excellent Caesar substitute given its similar creamy texture and zesty profile, but the chicken and bacon up your protein portions, ensuring an even more filling bite. Alternatively, you can give your meal our chicken pesto pizza treatment. Dotted with burrata and herbaceous pesto dressing, it's guaranteed to give your salad wrap a luxuriously rich and cheesy upgrade. But you don't have to stop there.
Considering that one of life's greatest pleasures involves munching on warm fries in between bites of Caesar salad (ice cold martini optional), why not combine them? Sprinkle some fries on your pizza, or mix them into your salad in place of croutons, and you'll have the best of all three worlds in one sandwich.
While it's no doubt fun and unexpected, a Caesar salad pizza wrap isn't the only way you can take your salad to the next level. In fact, it's not even the only way you can combine a Caesar salad and pizza. Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle Bottalico came up with her own version of this hearty hybrid with her Caesar salad pizza recipe, which takes a typical pizza crust and tops it with romaine, Parmesan, and anchovies — the secret ingredient that gives Caesar dressing its complex, salty flavor. Then again, nothing's stopping you from rolling that up, too.