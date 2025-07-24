9 Tips For Crafting The Perfect Summer Bourbon Cocktail, According To Gail Simmons

Gail Simmons is always up to something new, whether she's in her role as judge for "Top Chef," appearing on other food television shows, writing a cookbook, or participating in multiple culinary endeavors. Case in point, Simmons is currently collaborating with Old Fitzgerald. With a new Bottled-in-Bond 7-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon hitting the shelves and a concierge hospitality guidebook, "The Pleasure is Ours: Exceptional Guest Experiences, A Collection," the brand is highlighting the close relationship between hospitality and great food and drink.

Simmons is sharing her expertise to assist Old Fitzgerald in this exciting new project. Acting as the brand's hospitality concierge, she showcases some of her favorite spots in Seattle, New York City, and Chicago in the guidebook, leading customers to establishments that truly exude hospitality, one of Old Fitzgerald's key tenets. She describes them as "places that go that extra mile ... and really inspire me to bring it into my own life and carry those lessons from the bigger food and beverage world back home when I'm entertaining as well."

Additionally, she has developed two cocktail recipes to mix with Old Fitzgerald's latest bourbon release. We spoke with Simmons to get her expert advice on crafting bourbon cocktails for the summer. Spoiler: You'll want to load up on plenty of fresh produce from the farmers market to mix up some delicious bourbon-laced concoctions. Whether you regularly sip bourbon or have never purchased a bottle, Gail's tips will have you heading to the liquor store to try mixing a cocktail.