Kerr Vs Ball Mason Jars: Is There A Difference?

Whether you're trying your hand at pickling vegetables or whipping up a flavorful batch of classic mint jelly, Mason jars are the tool for the job. Even if you don't can your own food, Mason jars are great for serving cocktails, overnight oats, salads, and other dishes. Regardless, the first step to elevating your culinary game with Mason jars is (surprise) actually buying Mason jars. The differences between the two major brands on the market — Kerr and Ball — are subtle, but it's important to understand how they benefit or hinder your desired use.

Both Kerr and Ball Mason jars are owned by the same company: Newell Corporation (known as Jarden from 2002 to 2016). Happily for home canners, this means that both options deliver on quality. Newell acquired Kerr in 1996 and began producing both Kerr and Ball jars in Indiana the same year. So, both brands are made in America and equipped with interchangeable bands and lids. The biggest difference between them is that Kerr jars are better for affixing with labels, while Ball jars are better for in-jar measuring. Notably, Ball jars have measurement markings, while the smooth Kerr jars do not.

Which brand you use might also depend on where you live. Newell primarily distributes Ball Mason jars in the eastern half of the U.S., while Kerr-brand models are typically sold on the west coast. Since 1998, Newell has also made Golden Harvest brand Mason jars, which are sold all across North America.