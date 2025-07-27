Grill More Than Just The Meat For Elevated Hot Dogs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Getting the grill going is an ordeal. Charcoal needs coaxing, propane tanks always feel half-empty, and there's usually a moment of wondering whether you remembered to clean it last year. But once the flames are lit and the grates are hot, you've got a short window where pretty much any ingredient in the vicinity can be transformed into something better. Don't waste that smoky heat on just the hot dogs: Throw on all the toppings and more, too.

Grilling intensifies flavor through a few key reactions. Maillard browning happens when amino acids and sugars on the surface of food meet high, dry heat, creating a cascade of new compounds and bringing in that meaty, nutty, je ne sais quoi. Sugars caramelize. Water evaporates. Edges blister. Even watery vegetables like tomatoes develop a jammy concentration and a bitter-sweet, flame-broiled balance.

So once the hot dogs are doing their thing (maybe with an added sprinkle of steak seasoning), start scanning your kitchen for anything else that deserves a little flame. The grill's already hot, and the clock's ticking. Most fruit and veg, once they hit the grates, get better. Give whatever fruit is in season, like watermelon or stone fruit, a shot. Hey, if tomato is a fruit, then peaches could conceivably go on hot dogs. If it's not the season, even canned peaches are wonderful grilled. Grilled fresh pineapple pieces are also a friend of meaty sausages. Don't overthink it. If it fits on the grates or in a grill basket, it's worth trying. The rule is simple: If it won't liquefy instantly, it's probably fair game. You can experiment with sauces though, by putting a small Pyrex or cast iron ramekin of your dog-condiment of choice (nothing mayonnaise based though) on the corner of the grill and letting it thicken, and take on smoke as it reduces. You can even grill mustard, and you should.