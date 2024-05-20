The Pantry Ingredient That Will Take Your Grilled Hot Dogs Over The Top

Hot dogs were once popularly referred to as tube steaks, a fitting term for the umami-rich, smoky flavor they get from the grill. While throwing a package of franks onto the grill will improve their flavor, you can take another lesson from the tube steak reference by flavoring them with steak seasoning.

Steak seasoning is a pantry ingredient that will enhance hot dogs' meatiness and the smoky flavors imparted by the grill. The most straightforward way to apply steak seasoning is by sprinkling it over a split hot dog right before throwing it on the grill. You can make a long vertical incision, spiral incisions, or various horizontal incisions down the length of the hot dog. These incisions penetrate the hot dog casing, allowing the dry powdered seasoning to cling to the moist, fatty meat inside. Plus, the exposed meat crisps up, providing an even tastier texture. Another method is to roll hot dogs in oil, then a hearty helping of steak seasoning. The oil will keep the hot dogs tender and juicy. You could also add a tangy element to grilled hot dogs with a vinaigrette or store-bought bottle of Italian salad dressing.

Another way to add steak seasoning is to create a marinade for your hot dogs. A popular marinating liquid for brats is beer; boil hot dogs in beer with steak seasoning and a few bay leaves to infuse them before throwing them on the grill for a charred finish.