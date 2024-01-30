Start Grilling Your Pickles To Give Them A Smoky, Charred Boost

There are technically two ways to produce grilled pickles: You can grill cucumbers before pickling them, or throw already brined pickles on the barbecue. The latter is essentially what we're talking about here since the vinegary flavors will stand out the most in this situation. But, if you want to try the former, cut your cucumbers into thick spears so that they hold up over the high temperatures, then can them after barbecuing like you normally would.

When grilling pickles, you'll first want to pat them dry and spray them with just a little cooking oil. Then, they go right on the grill grates for up to four minutes on each side. Keep a close eye on your pickles as they cook — you want to see some nice char on each side but you don't want your spears burnt to a crisp.

Once you let them cool, the most obvious way to consume these delicacies is to eat them plain, potentially with a creamy dipping sauce like tzatziki or ranch. But, feel free to also throw them on a burger, hot dog, Cuban sandwich, or chicken sandwich. You can also stir them into barbecue-friendly salads like macaroni and potato, add spears to bloody marys, or sprinkle slices on top of pizza. However you like to eat pickles, grilling them first will only enhance your experience.