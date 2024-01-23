Make Your Sandwich On Pickle Juice Bread For Tangy Flavor In Every Bite

Pickle lovers, rejoice — there's a new way to consume your favorite briny snacks that you probably haven't thought of. We already love pickle martinis, pickle popsicles, and pickle butter, but if you want to use these fruits to upgrade your weekday lunches, you'll want to try pickle juice bread.

As complicated as it may sound, this type of bread isn't that difficult to make. Here's the secret: Use warm pickle juice instead of water when activating the yeast. The rest of the ingredients are fairly standard for a loaf of bread, including salt, sugar, olive oil, two types of flour, and chopped dill pickles. Basic pickle bread recipes will just include chunks of the vinegary fruits, and while they may produce delicious loaves, your experience with the flavor will be limited to certain sections. But, when you infuse the juice throughout the entire loaf, you get bursts of pickle-y goodness in every single bite. So, if you were planning on tossing out the jar after eating all of the pickles inside, make sure to save it so you can use the juice for deliciously briny bread.