How To Grill Canned Peaches Like They're Fresh

Summer often arrives with the sizzling sound of fresh peaches hitting the grill. The smoky tone laced into that bright sweetness, char marks striping the golden exterior, the way everything tastes under the sun — these are the things we miss most when the season passes. But here's a little secret: they don't have to simply stay in our memories. Canned peaches are always right there, the epitome of convenience sitting in your pantry. Of the many delicious ways to use canned peaches, grilling them might just become your new favorite.

Since the peaches are already peeled and sliced, you'll only need to drain off the preserved liquid (usually syrup or juice) and pat them as dry as possible. This helps to reduce the cloying sweetness and keep them from turning soggy. And maybe don't throw away the liquid just yet — there are many other marvelous ways to use up leftover juice from canned fruits.

The grilling itself is no different than usual. You'll still need to lightly brush the peach slices with oil, then grill them for around 4 minutes per side. Consider grilling them on aluminum foil in case they stick to the grill. Cook at medium heat until char marks form and they have slightly softened. As you're grilling, you can sprinkle warm spices, sweep butter over them, or add a drizzle of vinegar. Top them off with cheese for an extra layer of melted tanginess. Maybe even keep them company with other canned fruits in your arsenal, such as pears, plums, and pineapples.