Grilled Peaches Give Eggs Benedict A Uniquely Sweet Profile

Practically every trendy brunch establishment has eggs benedict on the menu, but there are still ways to turn this classic morning staple into a fresh new recipe. Traditional eggs benedict is made with Canadian bacon, English muffins, and Hollandaise sauce, although you may also see smoked salmon, lobster, or avocado variations. But, if you're looking to brighten up this dish and make the most of summer produce in one fell swoop, try adding grilled peaches to yours.

This may sound wild at first, but it's not the first time fresh produce has been used to lighten up a fairly rich dish. Adding tomatoes and avocado is sometimes called a Californian version of eggs benedict, and you may occasionally see it with an island-style Hollandaise sauce, infused with a passion fruit puree. By adding peaches into the mix, you'll bring a dash of sweetness that balances out the thick, creamy, and meaty elements of the dish — along with fresh juices that are soaked up by the English muffins. And, by grilling your peaches ahead of time, you'll caramelize the sugars and enhance that sweetness even more.