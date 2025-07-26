The Discontinued Tropical Crumbl Cookie That Deserves A Summertime Comeback

As frequently as Crumbl menus change, not all listed flavors find favor among the masses. Unique cookie choices like almost everything bagel and bubblegum have baffled and surprised customers, and while the options might have made a brief addition to social feeds and into our stomachs, many of the culinary creations have yet to return to store displays. Though cookies like cornbread, pineapple Dole whip, and buttermilk pancake have resonated with cookie lovers' tastebuds, flavors like kitchen sink and passion fruit have failed to find the fan base needed to make additional appearances in Crumbl stores.

What has become known as the Crumbl graveyard pays homage to some of these fallen sweets, though we wish some of the flavors on the list could come back from the dead. Crumbl's coconut cake cookie is one cookie flavor we think deserves a second chance. Take the fluffy, delicious serving of a piece of coconut cake and reimagine it in the form of a cookie, and you'll have an idea of what this discontinued dessert once was. Not only do these cute frosted coconut cookies deserve more love, but the taste of these cookies is perfect for warmer months.