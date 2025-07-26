The Discontinued Tropical Crumbl Cookie That Deserves A Summertime Comeback
As frequently as Crumbl menus change, not all listed flavors find favor among the masses. Unique cookie choices like almost everything bagel and bubblegum have baffled and surprised customers, and while the options might have made a brief addition to social feeds and into our stomachs, many of the culinary creations have yet to return to store displays. Though cookies like cornbread, pineapple Dole whip, and buttermilk pancake have resonated with cookie lovers' tastebuds, flavors like kitchen sink and passion fruit have failed to find the fan base needed to make additional appearances in Crumbl stores.
What has become known as the Crumbl graveyard pays homage to some of these fallen sweets, though we wish some of the flavors on the list could come back from the dead. Crumbl's coconut cake cookie is one cookie flavor we think deserves a second chance. Take the fluffy, delicious serving of a piece of coconut cake and reimagine it in the form of a cookie, and you'll have an idea of what this discontinued dessert once was. Not only do these cute frosted coconut cookies deserve more love, but the taste of these cookies is perfect for warmer months.
A cookie that tastes like vacation
Crumbl topped each coconut cake cookie with a piece of rainbow-colored candy. This playful aesthetic contrast advertised a party, even before the first bite reached lips. Though some reviewers remarked that the cookies were coated in an unnecessary amount of frosting, the texture of the cookie was resoundingly chewy and cake-like – not a mushy or crumbly mess that failed to hold together like some poorly-made recipes. Appreciative TikTokers recognized that the moist coconut cookie was sweet and delivered the coconut flavor as promised.
Resourceful culinary netizens have taken it upon themselves to attempt to replicate copycat recipes at home, even resuscitating the recipe with toppings of perfectly toasted coconut flakes instead of the company's initial decision to crown each cookie with raw coconut pieces. Though Crumbl may not grant us the gift of seeing this flavor back up on menus, we can try to make it for ourselves and eat as many as we want. Fans of coconut are sure to appreciate the idea of a coconut-flavored cookie, as the simple pleasure of digging into a cut of coconut cake is made conveniently in a handheld form for a sweet bite that is perfect to carry to the beach, enjoy in your backyard, or standing over the kitchen sink on one an afternoon you wish you were on holiday.