Luckin Coffee: We Tried Starbucks' Biggest Rival As First US Location Opens In NYC

How is New York the city that never sleeps? Well, it may have something to do with coffee. There are thousands of coffee shops in this gleaming, hyper-competitive metropolis, and as of June 30, 2025, there is one more.

Luckin Coffee, China's largest coffee chain, just opened its very first U.S. locations in Manhattan. For those unfamiliar, Luckin burst onto the scene in China in 2017 with a tech-forward business model based on app-based ordering, low prices, and a focus on convenience. It grew fast (some might say suspiciously fast), and after a 2020 scandal involving inflated sales, many assumed it was down for the count. But Luckin regrouped, restructured, and has since quietly reclaimed its spot as China's top coffee chain, even outpacing Starbucks in domestic sales.

It's not the first international brand to take on a giant like Starbucks, and it won't be the last. But the real question is: Can Luckin win over New Yorkers? The best coffee shops in NYC also happen to be some of the best coffee shops in the country, so Luckin has some stiff competition. I stopped by its sleek new storefront to find out whether it's worth the social media hype.