The Sticky Glaze That Gives Slow Cooker Meatballs The Sweetest Boost
Meatballs cooked in a rich tomato sauce are a staple of Italian American cooking, whether it's served over spaghetti or on a hearty meatball sub. But if you're looking for a way to serve meatballs as an appetizer or snack, then coating them in a glaze rather than a tomato sauce is a much better choice. Not only is it a less messy option, but the flavors can be switched up to fit with different cuisines or other items on your menu.
The key to any glaze is some kind of sweet element. This is what is going to caramelize during cooking and give you that glossy, sticky finish. While you can use sugar, honey provides a depth of flavor that goes beyond just sweetness. Honey's thick texture makes it a good starting point for any sticky sauce, and it works as a humectant, attracting and retaining moisture for juicy meatballs. Most importantly, perhaps, is that honey caramelizes at a lower temperature than sugar, which makes it ideal for slow cooker meatballs. Even if you're not that interested in the science, you're bound to enjoy the taste.
How to make slow cooker meatballs with a honey glaze
What's great about this recipe, regardless of how you want to flavor it, is that it's really just a matter of throwing everything in the pot and leaving it to cook; there's no need to create the glaze separately. And by using frozen meatballs, there's very little work to be done.
The recipe can be as simple as this two-ingredient balsamic honey glaze, which will give your meatballs a tangy finish. Serve on toothpicks for an easy appetizer, or on a bed of creamy polenta for an entree. This honey shallot glaze gets rich umami notes from soy sauce and balance from fresh orange juice. It's a good pairing with chicken meatballs, served over rice or in lettuce cups.
With a few more ingredients, you can enjoy the classic taste of a honey bourbon glaze. Add these meatballs to a spread of mac and cheese, potato salad, and coleslaw, and you have all the vibes of a barbecue lunch without the need to turn on the grill.