The Sticky Glaze That Gives Slow Cooker Meatballs The Sweetest Boost

Meatballs cooked in a rich tomato sauce are a staple of Italian American cooking, whether it's served over spaghetti or on a hearty meatball sub. But if you're looking for a way to serve meatballs as an appetizer or snack, then coating them in a glaze rather than a tomato sauce is a much better choice. Not only is it a less messy option, but the flavors can be switched up to fit with different cuisines or other items on your menu.

The key to any glaze is some kind of sweet element. This is what is going to caramelize during cooking and give you that glossy, sticky finish. While you can use sugar, honey provides a depth of flavor that goes beyond just sweetness. Honey's thick texture makes it a good starting point for any sticky sauce, and it works as a humectant, attracting and retaining moisture for juicy meatballs. Most importantly, perhaps, is that honey caramelizes at a lower temperature than sugar, which makes it ideal for slow cooker meatballs. Even if you're not that interested in the science, you're bound to enjoy the taste.