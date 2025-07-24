In These 4 States, The Most Popular Taco Bell Item Isn't Even Food

Baja Blast lovers, this one's for you — and really, it's for us, too. Here at Tasting Table, Baja Blast is our all-time favorite Mtn Dew flavor (and there are more flavors of the soda than you might think). NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. even raced a neon teal-hued Baja Blast Chevy in 2015 ... so yeah, it's kind of a big deal. Now, according to a recent study by High Risk Pay, Mtn Dew Baja Blast has dethroned food itself as the most popular Taco Bell menu offering in four U.S. states. Based on Google trends and customer data, foodies in Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, and Pennsylvania are choosing Baja Blast as their favorite T-Bell item. In the beverage sphere, we're also digging the chain's new line of Refrescas, particularly the Strawberry Lime Refresca Freeze.

The figures are especially impressive considering the fact that, with the exception of Illinois (302 restaurant locations), the other three states don't even rank within the top 10 states with the most Taco Bells. That's a small but intensely devoted tribe of Baja Blast lovers. According to data analytics firm ScrapeHero, as of March 2025, there are 8,101 U.S. Taco Bell locations, 879 of which are in California. For the record, Cali foodies are digging the Mtn Dew Baja Blast Dream Freeze as their favorite T-Bell item, per the High Risk Pay study. California is the only U.S. state to name the bold Dream Freeze as its most popularly-ordered item.