You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Make A Baja Blast At Home

Last year, in honor of Baja Blast turning 20 years old, PepsiCo gave the beverage its first in-store release. For the first time, fans were able to buy Baja Blast outside of Taco Bell for the entire year. Taco Bell even released a Baja Blast-flavored gelato for superfans, and here at Tasting Table, we've ranked Baja Blast as the all-time best Mtn Dew flavor. But, now that the "Bajaversary" has passed and the official promotion has ended, fans have tasted the convenience of stocking Baja Blast in their home refrigerators — and they can't go back to the way it used to be. Baja Blasphemy. Fans want at-home access. Want to be able to taste the Blast whenever a craving strikes without hitting the drive-thru? Just combine Mtn Dew, Sprite, and blue Mountain Berry Blast Powerade for a quick dupe of the cult-favorite soda.

A video of the copycat recipe by @shophocho7798 has gone viral, accruing a whopping 23 million views on YouTube. To make it, simply grab a large cup, fill it with ice, and pour in equal parts of all three ingredients. In order to recreate a successful copycat dupe, it's worth mentioning what flavor, exactly, we're trying to achieve. The "Baja Blast" name evokes more of an abstract, wave-surfing concept than any specific, identifiable flavor. But, according to the Taco Bell website, Baja Blast is supposed to taste like regular Mtn Dew with a kick of "tropical lime flavor."