You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Make A Baja Blast At Home
Last year, in honor of Baja Blast turning 20 years old, PepsiCo gave the beverage its first in-store release. For the first time, fans were able to buy Baja Blast outside of Taco Bell for the entire year. Taco Bell even released a Baja Blast-flavored gelato for superfans, and here at Tasting Table, we've ranked Baja Blast as the all-time best Mtn Dew flavor. But, now that the "Bajaversary" has passed and the official promotion has ended, fans have tasted the convenience of stocking Baja Blast in their home refrigerators — and they can't go back to the way it used to be. Baja Blasphemy. Fans want at-home access. Want to be able to taste the Blast whenever a craving strikes without hitting the drive-thru? Just combine Mtn Dew, Sprite, and blue Mountain Berry Blast Powerade for a quick dupe of the cult-favorite soda.
A video of the copycat recipe by @shophocho7798 has gone viral, accruing a whopping 23 million views on YouTube. To make it, simply grab a large cup, fill it with ice, and pour in equal parts of all three ingredients. In order to recreate a successful copycat dupe, it's worth mentioning what flavor, exactly, we're trying to achieve. The "Baja Blast" name evokes more of an abstract, wave-surfing concept than any specific, identifiable flavor. But, according to the Taco Bell website, Baja Blast is supposed to taste like regular Mtn Dew with a kick of "tropical lime flavor."
Mtn Dew, Sprite, and blue Powerade are here to bust Baja Blast cravings
Maybe it's late at night, a fearsome case of the munchies have stricken, and your local T-Bell is closed. Or, maybe it's the end of the pay period and Taco Bell isn't in the budget tonight. Either way, fans can enjoy a taste of Baja Blast by stocking these three ingredients at home. Mtn Dew provides the crucial base, Powerade brings the drink's signature Caribbean blue hue, and Sprite adds that ultra-fizzy mouthfeel and vibrant lemon-lime tartness. 7-Up works here, too. If you're feeling ambitious, we also recommend adding a squeeze of fresh lime juice for that "kiss from a tropical lime" flavor of the real deal. Or, you could take a cue from Taco Bell's Cantina restaurants and spike your homemade Baja Blast with a shot of liquor. Vodka would provide a neutral kick that won't affect the drink's flavor profile. Or, for some boozy dimensionality, the vegetal tones of agave-based blanco tequila would lend welcome counterbalance to this sweet soda.
This homemade dupe can also help T-Bell fans save a few bones. At a Taco Bell in Manhattan, a large (32-ounce) Baja Blast costs $3.19. For this homemade dupe, at a Target in Manhattan, a two-liter bottle of Sprite ($3.49), a two-liter of Mtn Dew ($3.59), and an eight-pack of 20-ounce blue Powerades ($7.39) shakes out to $14.47, enough to make at least seven 32-ounce drinks at $2.07 per serving.