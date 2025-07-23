This Canned Cocktail Should Be In Your Cart At Trader Joe's Every Time

Canned cocktails were a great invention. No shaking, no stirring, no measuring — just that sweet popping sound and a quenched thirst. And there are so many options available now, including espresso martini cocktails and refreshing mojito cocktails. If it's common on a bar menu, it's probably been canned, and you might just be able to find it at Trader Joe's. We recently tried 15 canned cocktails at Trader Joe's and ranked them from worst to best. While there were a lot of good ones to choose from, we did have a favorite: The Finnish Long Drink Traditional Citrus.

If you haven't yet had the pleasure of being acquainted with the iconic long drink, or lonekero as it's known in its home country, it's a bubbly, grapefruit-flavored gin drink that originated in Finland. It's widely available on draft all over the country, having originally been created for the 1952 Olympics as a way to serve fans quickly. Over 70 years later, the founders of The Finnish brought their canned products overseas.

We tried the Traditional Citrus flavor for our test and quickly decided that it was by far the best canned cocktail to drink straight up. It's zesty, refreshing, with a much more complex flavor than a lemon or lime-based cocktail. It's also incredibly smooth, with very little alcoholic flavor, and a mild sweetness that makes it perfect for those who like a more bitter drink.