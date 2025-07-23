This Canned Cocktail Should Be In Your Cart At Trader Joe's Every Time
Canned cocktails were a great invention. No shaking, no stirring, no measuring — just that sweet popping sound and a quenched thirst. And there are so many options available now, including espresso martini cocktails and refreshing mojito cocktails. If it's common on a bar menu, it's probably been canned, and you might just be able to find it at Trader Joe's. We recently tried 15 canned cocktails at Trader Joe's and ranked them from worst to best. While there were a lot of good ones to choose from, we did have a favorite: The Finnish Long Drink Traditional Citrus.
If you haven't yet had the pleasure of being acquainted with the iconic long drink, or lonekero as it's known in its home country, it's a bubbly, grapefruit-flavored gin drink that originated in Finland. It's widely available on draft all over the country, having originally been created for the 1952 Olympics as a way to serve fans quickly. Over 70 years later, the founders of The Finnish brought their canned products overseas.
We tried the Traditional Citrus flavor for our test and quickly decided that it was by far the best canned cocktail to drink straight up. It's zesty, refreshing, with a much more complex flavor than a lemon or lime-based cocktail. It's also incredibly smooth, with very little alcoholic flavor, and a mild sweetness that makes it perfect for those who like a more bitter drink.
The best long drink flavor
There are a lot of Long Drink fans out there, including some pretty famous backers. Miles Teller, Rickie Fowler, and Kygo are all involved with the company, and Fowler and Teller both say the Traditional Citrus is their favorite flavor.
People love how subtle the drink is, with one Thingtesting reviewer saying it "goes down like water." The drink has a 4.8-star rating on Total Wine's site, where customers have called it their go-to drink and compared it to an alcoholic Fresca. "They are the literal perfect seltzer. Light citrus flavor, gin-based but not overwhelming. They don't taste artificial like other seltzers do," one fan said.
However, people do seem to prefer the Traditional Citrus to the other flavors available, which are Peach, Cranberry, and Strong Citrus. There are also three additional zero-sugar flavors: Peach, Citrus, and Pineapple. A Thingtesting user finds that the Cranberry tastes like cough syrup, and we think one Long Drink flavor tastes artificial. We ranked all seven Long Drink flavors If you want to know what we think of each one, but you really should head to Trader Joe's and try them out for yourself.