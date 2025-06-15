Our Least Favorite Long Drink Flavor Tastes Artificial

With roots stemming in the Finnish cocktail known as lonkero, the long drink, the brand The Finnish Long Drink offers a line-up of gin-based cocktails that are ready to crack open and pour. A classic lonkero was crafted in advance of the 1952 Summer Games as a welcoming drink that has since evolved into a category of its own. Lonkeros are traditionally made with gin and fruit sodas like grapefruit, cranberry, or lime. Similarly, The Finnish Long Drink's various carbonated drinks are mixed with ingredients like fruit juices and other flavors so that you simply can sip or pour over ice.

We love the concept of a ready-made boozer that can be easily dished out at parties or taken to picnics in the park. Unfortunately, out of the seven Long Drink flavors we sampled, one in particular was too heavy on the sweet and less balanced when it comes to the sauce — zero-sugar pineapple. The approachable bubbly sipper is meant to be refreshing, but its combination of sweeteners sucralose and acesulfame potassium, natural pineapple, and other flavors swerve into a saccharine-leaning category that is more cloying than cool.