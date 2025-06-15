Our Least Favorite Long Drink Flavor Tastes Artificial
With roots stemming in the Finnish cocktail known as lonkero, the long drink, the brand The Finnish Long Drink offers a line-up of gin-based cocktails that are ready to crack open and pour. A classic lonkero was crafted in advance of the 1952 Summer Games as a welcoming drink that has since evolved into a category of its own. Lonkeros are traditionally made with gin and fruit sodas like grapefruit, cranberry, or lime. Similarly, The Finnish Long Drink's various carbonated drinks are mixed with ingredients like fruit juices and other flavors so that you simply can sip or pour over ice.
We love the concept of a ready-made boozer that can be easily dished out at parties or taken to picnics in the park. Unfortunately, out of the seven Long Drink flavors we sampled, one in particular was too heavy on the sweet and less balanced when it comes to the sauce — zero-sugar pineapple. The approachable bubbly sipper is meant to be refreshing, but its combination of sweeteners sucralose and acesulfame potassium, natural pineapple, and other flavors swerve into a saccharine-leaning category that is more cloying than cool.
Finding the right drink for satisfying sips
Admittedly, upon opening The Finnish Long Drink pineapple flavor, a noticeable pineapple aroma is evident and can conjure visions of tropical beaches and fresh summer breezes. Sadly, the mix of artificial sweeteners and pineapple flavor team up to make the kind of duo that is more pungent than pleasing. One can of The Finnish Long Drink's zero sugar pineapple packs a mere 99 calories, however, so those counting may appreciate the lighter beverage. For most, the flavor may be more off-putting than the appeal of a sugar-free cocktail.
If you are interested in a bubbly, fruity drink, we recommend reaching for either The Finnish Long Drink's peach or cranberry flavored options. Both ready-made drinks strike the right balance of bubbly booze and satisfying flavor that can be enjoyably nursed during summer parties. Plus, when hosting a large group of friends, nothing makes party-planning more convenient than cocktails that are conveniently ready and waiting to pour. Simply add ice and a garnish, and your appreciative friends will never suspect that this liquid offering was once packaged in a can.